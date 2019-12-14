PHOTOS: Jon Rahm, Kelley Cahill wedding

Page 1 of 5

Multiple-time PGA Tour winner Jon Rahm got married recently to long-time girlfriend Kelley Cahill, with Rahm capping off an incredible year with the wedding of his dreams.

Rahm and Cahill wee married on Dec. 13 in Spain at Rahm's childhood Catholic church, Basilica of Begoña in Bilbao. Cahill wore a white lace gown while Rahm wore a blue tuxedo in the ceremony.

Jon Rahm is now the world No. 3, coming off an incredible finish to his year on the European Tour. Rahm won the season-ending DP World Tour Championship Dubai and the season-long Race to Dubai to earn a $5 million payday.

Rahm and Cahill met in college at Arizona State and were engaged last summer shortly before the PGA Championship at Bellerive in August 2018.

The couple are now off and running as a married couple, potentially to a honeymoon as the year in golf concludes.

See photos of Jon Rahm's wedding to Kelley Cahill.