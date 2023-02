2023 Singapore Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Singapore Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ockie Strydom, who earned his second-career DP World Tour win at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, Singapore.

Strydom pulled out the one-shot win with a huge final round of 63 in hot scoring conditions, overtaking Sami Valimaki by a shot on 19-under 269.

Overnight leader Jeunghun Wang finished in a tie for third with Marcel Schneider and Alejandro Del Rey.

Strydom won the €317,075.84 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Singapore Classic recap notes

Strydom earned 16.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 69 of 132 starting players finishing the event in the 10th completed event of the season.

Strydom earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Thailand Classic.

2023 Singapore Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

