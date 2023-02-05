2023 Singapore Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Singapore Classic field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, Singapore.

The Singapore Classic field is headlined by the likes of Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre, Adrian Otaegui and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 11th event of the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour coming back to Asia in full force in 2023 with a new event in Singapore.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a limited field relative to other DP World Tour events.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Singapore Classic field

Ryan Ang

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Ratchanon Chantananuwat

Guxin Chen

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Wenyi Ding

Louis Dobbelaar

Jamie Donaldson

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Ryan Fox

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Manu Gandas

Deon Germishuys

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Rikuya Hoshino

Oliver Hundebøll

Gary Hurley

Sam Hutsby

Scott Jamieson

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Andrew Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Taichi Kho

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Mikko Korhonen

Amarin Kraivixien

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Thriston Lawrence

Joshua Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Tom Mckibbin

James Morrison

Niklas Nørgaard

Adrian Otaegui

Dimitrios Papadatos

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Aaron Pike

Tapio Pulkkanen

Anthony Quayle

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Jake Redman

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Jayden Schaper

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Taiga Semikawa

Jack Senior

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Albert Venter

Mj Viljoen

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Oliver Wilson

Blake Windred

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2023 Singapore Classic field