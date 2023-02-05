2023 Singapore Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Singapore Classic field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, Singapore.
The Singapore Classic field is headlined by the likes of Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre, Adrian Otaegui and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 11th event of the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour coming back to Asia in full force in 2023 with a new event in Singapore.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a limited field relative to other DP World Tour events.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Singapore Classic field
- Ryan Ang
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Dan Bradbury
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Ratchanon Chantananuwat
- Guxin Chen
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Wenyi Ding
- Louis Dobbelaar
- Jamie Donaldson
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Ryan Fox
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Manu Gandas
- Deon Germishuys
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Gary Hurley
- Sam Hutsby
- Scott Jamieson
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Andrew Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Taichi Kho
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Mikko Korhonen
- Amarin Kraivixien
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joshua Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Tom Mckibbin
- James Morrison
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Adrian Otaegui
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Aaron Pike
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Anthony Quayle
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Jake Redman
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Jayden Schaper
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Taiga Semikawa
- Jack Senior
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Albert Venter
- Mj Viljoen
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Oliver Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2023 Singapore Classic field
- 28. Ryan Fox