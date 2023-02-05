2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
02/05/2023
Golf News Net


The 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel Gavins, who earned his second-career DP World Tour win at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

Gavins pulled out the one-shot win despite hitting two balls in the water on the final hole. He made a 25-foot putt for double-bogey 7 that was good enough to maintain a one-shot lead with one group to play on 17-under 271.

Zander Lombard, the 54-hole leader, needed an eagle on the final hole to force a playoff, but he was only able to make a birdie to finish tied with Alexander Björk in second place.

Gavins won the €311,954 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Ras al Khaimah Championship recap notes

Gavins earned 17.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 82 of 132 starting players finishing the event in the ninth completed event of the season. Five golfers did not complete the event despite making he 36-hole cut.

Gavins earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Singapore Classic.

2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Daniel Gavins -17 68 66 68 69 271 €311,954.42
T2 Alexander Björk -16 67 69 68 68 272 €158,729.75
T2 Zander Lombard -16 69 68 63 72 272 €158,729.75
T4 Adrian Meronk -15 68 65 75 65 273 €84,778.20
T4 Thorbjørn Olesen -15 72 68 66 67 273 €84,778.20
T6 Adri Arnaus -14 69 69 67 69 274 €55,050.78
T6 Rasmus Højgaard -14 66 67 68 73 274 €55,050.78
T6 Rikuya Hoshino -14 70 67 68 69 274 €55,050.78
T9 Ross Fisher -13 70 71 69 65 275 €38,902.55
T9 Matthieu Pavon -13 71 65 67 72 275 €38,902.55
T11 Ryan Fox -12 67 72 68 69 276 €32,663.46
T11 David Law -12 69 64 72 71 276 €32,663.46
T13 Wil Besseling -11 68 66 74 69 277 €26,485.54
T13 Rafa Cabrera Bello -11 71 66 70 70 277 €26,485.54
T13 Julien Guerrier -11 70 69 66 72 277 €26,485.54
T13 Marcus Helligkilde -11 70 66 75 66 277 €26,485.54
T13 Nicolai Højgaard -11 71 66 67 73 277 €26,485.54
T13 Victor Perez -11 73 67 69 68 277 €26,485.54
T19 Matthew Jordan -10 71 65 74 68 278 €21,699.18
T19 Nathan Kimsey -10 68 71 68 71 278 €21,699.18
T19 Marcel Schneider -10 70 69 74 65 278 €21,699.18
T19 Johannes Veerman -10 68 70 69 71 278 €21,699.18
T23 Matthew Baldwin -9 66 69 73 71 279 €19,910.03
T23 Joël Stalter -9 71 67 72 69 279 €19,910.03
T25 Padraig Harrington -8 69 70 70 71 280 €18,533.76
T25 Richard Mansell -8 73 67 70 70 280 €18,533.76
T25 Marc Warren -8 69 71 66 74 280 €18,533.76
T28 Louis De Jager -7 68 71 72 70 281 €15,505.97
T28 Alejandro Del Rey -7 73 67 72 69 281 €15,505.97
T28 Angel Hidalgo -7 72 69 72 68 281 €15,505.97
T28 Ryo Hisatsune -7 64 70 75 72 281 €15,505.97
T28 Oliver Hundebøll -7 67 73 69 72 281 €15,505.97
T28 Jeong Weon Ko -7 72 70 72 67 281 €15,505.97
T28 Lukas Nemecz -7 69 71 72 69 281 €15,505.97
T28 Dale Whitnell -7 71 63 76 71 281 €15,505.97
T36 Daniel Brown -6 70 71 67 74 282 €12,111.17
T36 George Coetzee -6 71 65 74 72 282 €12,111.17
T36 Kazuki Higa -6 67 74 68 73 282 €12,111.17
T36 Tom Mckibbin -6 70 71 67 74 282 €12,111.17
T36 Adrian Otaegui -6 72 70 70 70 282 €12,111.17
T36 Jc Ritchie -6 72 69 71 70 282 €12,111.17
T42 Dan Bradbury -5 71 69 69 74 283 €9,909.14
T42 Daniel Hillier -5 70 69 68 76 283 €9,909.14
T42 Thriston Lawrence -5 73 68 71 71 283 €9,909.14
T42 Edoardo Molinari -5 66 72 73 72 283 €9,909.14
T42 Shaun Norris -5 71 71 71 70 283 €9,909.14
T42 Ricardo Santos -5 71 71 71 70 283 €9,909.14
T48 Nicolas Colsaerts -4 72 68 75 69 284 €8,257.62
T48 Niklas Nørgaard -4 70 71 71 72 284 €8,257.62
T48 Connor Syme -4 71 68 72 73 284 €8,257.62
T51 Ewen Ferguson -3 70 72 71 72 285 €6,826.30
T51 Daan Huizing -3 71 71 73 70 285 €6,826.30
T51 Sam Hutsby -3 70 70 70 75 285 €6,826.30
T51 David Ravetto -3 72 70 72 71 285 €6,826.30
T51 Jack Senior -3 70 70 72 73 285 €6,826.30
T56 Oliver Bekker -2 67 72 73 74 286 €5,688.58
T56 Thomas Bjørn -2 72 70 69 75 286 €5,688.58
T56 Grant Forrest -2 70 72 71 73 286 €5,688.58
T56 Pablo Larrazábal -2 68 71 72 75 286 €5,688.58
T56 Ashun Wu -2 69 71 72 74 286 €5,688.58
T61 Jorge Campillo -1 69 72 74 72 287 €4,862.82
T61 Todd Clements -1 71 70 69 77 287 €4,862.82
T61 Aguri Iwasaki -1 74 68 72 73 287 €4,862.82
T61 Andrew Wilson -1 70 72 71 74 287 €4,862.82
T65 Adrien Saddier E 70 70 72 76 288 €4,312.31
T65 Matthew Southgate E 72 70 70 76 288 €4,312.31
67 Mikael Lindberg 1 75 67 69 78 289 €4,037.06
68 Justin Walters 2 71 71 73 75 290 €3,853.55
T69 Victor Dubuisson 3 69 71 75 76 291 €3,578.30
T69 Freddy Schott 3 70 72 75 74 291 €3,578.30

