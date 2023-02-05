2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel Gavins, who earned his second-career DP World Tour win at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

Gavins pulled out the one-shot win despite hitting two balls in the water on the final hole. He made a 25-foot putt for double-bogey 7 that was good enough to maintain a one-shot lead with one group to play on 17-under 271.

Zander Lombard, the 54-hole leader, needed an eagle on the final hole to force a playoff, but he was only able to make a birdie to finish tied with Alexander Björk in second place.

Gavins won the €311,954 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Ras al Khaimah Championship recap notes

Gavins earned 17.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 82 of 132 starting players finishing the event in the ninth completed event of the season. Five golfers did not complete the event despite making he 36-hole cut.

Gavins earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Singapore Classic.

2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

