2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times and pairings: Round 4

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the San Diego area this week for the annual Farmers Insurance Open.

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open format features a field of 156 professionals competing in a two-course tournament.

For the first two days, each tee time was a foursome, with the field split between the North and South Course at Torrey Pines. However, after the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds on the South Course.

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open final round starts at 9:08 a.m. local time -- or 12:08 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Final-round tee times run through 11:20 a.m. local time -- or 2:20 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open final round on TV starting at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel before moving to CBS at 4:30 p.m.

Viewers can watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. Eastern.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times for Round 4

All times local; add three hours for Eastern

