2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times and pairings: Round 4
01/27/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Jon Rahm


The PGA Tour's best are competing in the San Diego area this week for the annual Farmers Insurance Open.

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open format features a field of 156 professionals competing in a two-course tournament.

For the first two days, each tee time was a foursome, with the field split between the North and South Course at Torrey Pines. However, after the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds on the South Course.

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open final round starts at 9:08 a.m. local time -- or 12:08 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Final-round tee times run through 11:20 a.m. local time -- or 2:20 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open final round on TV starting at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel before moving to CBS at 4:30 p.m.

Viewers can watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. Eastern.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times for Round 4

All times local; add three hours for Eastern

Click header to sort

TIME TEE PLAYERS
9:08 a.m. 1 Scott Piercy, Trey Mullinax, Peter Malnati
9:19 a.m. 1 Si Woo Kim, Garrick Higgo, Adam Hadwin
9:30 a.m. 1 Taylor Montgomery, Maverick McNealy, Justin Suh
9:41 a.m. 1 Kevin Yu, Dean Burmester, Kevin Tway
9:52 a.m. 1 Justin Rose, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry
10:03 a.m. 1 Adam Schenk, Jason Day, Jhonattan Vegas
10:14 a.m. 1 Taylor Moore, Jimmy Walker, Callum Tarren
10:25 a.m. 1 Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Lanto Griffin
10:36 a.m. 1 Sam Stevens, Brendan Steele, Ryan Palmer
10:47 a.m. 1 Rickie Fowler, Joseph Bramlett, Byeong Hun An
10:58 a.m. 1 Sahith Theegala, SH Kim, Keegan Bradley
11:09 a.m. 1 Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa
11:20 a.m. 1 Sam Ryder, Jon Rahm, Tony Finau
9:08 a.m. 10 Luke List, Cameron Champ, Harry Higgs
9:19 a.m. 10 Justin Thomas, Alex Smaley, Erik Barnes
9:30 a.m. 10 Vincent Norrman, Brent Grant, Zecheng Dou
9:41 a.m. 10 Emiliano Grillo, Davis Thompson, Aaron Rai
9:52 a.m. 10 Trevor Werbylo, Augusto Nunez, Taylor Pendrith
10:03 a.m. 10 Ben Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Michael Thompson
10:14 a.m. 10 Taiga Semikawa, Tano Goya, Satoshi Kodaira
10:25 a.m. 10 Kevin Streelman, SY Noh, Paul Haley II
10:36 a.m. 10 Stephan Jaeger, Austin Cook, Nick Hardy
10:47 a.m. 10 Wyndham Clark, Scott Harrington, Andrew Novak
10:58 a.m. 10 Robby Shelton, Adam Long
11:09 a.m. 10 Gary Woodland, Scott Brown

View All Posts
