2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times and pairings: Round 4

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the San Diego area this week for the annual Farmers Insurance Open.
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open format features a field of 156 professionals competing in a two-course tournament.
For the first two days, each tee time was a foursome, with the field split between the North and South Course at Torrey Pines. However, after the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds on the South Course.
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open final round starts at 9:08 a.m. local time -- or 12:08 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Final-round tee times run through 11:20 a.m. local time -- or 2:20 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open final round on TV starting at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel before moving to CBS at 4:30 p.m.
Viewers can watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. Eastern.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times for Round 4
All times local; add three hours for Eastern
Click header to sort
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|9:08 a.m.
|1
|Scott Piercy, Trey Mullinax, Peter Malnati
|9:19 a.m.
|1
|Si Woo Kim, Garrick Higgo, Adam Hadwin
|9:30 a.m.
|1
|Taylor Montgomery, Maverick McNealy, Justin Suh
|9:41 a.m.
|1
|Kevin Yu, Dean Burmester, Kevin Tway
|9:52 a.m.
|1
|Justin Rose, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry
|10:03 a.m.
|1
|Adam Schenk, Jason Day, Jhonattan Vegas
|10:14 a.m.
|1
|Taylor Moore, Jimmy Walker, Callum Tarren
|10:25 a.m.
|1
|Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Lanto Griffin
|10:36 a.m.
|1
|Sam Stevens, Brendan Steele, Ryan Palmer
|10:47 a.m.
|1
|Rickie Fowler, Joseph Bramlett, Byeong Hun An
|10:58 a.m.
|1
|Sahith Theegala, SH Kim, Keegan Bradley
|11:09 a.m.
|1
|Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa
|11:20 a.m.
|1
|Sam Ryder, Jon Rahm, Tony Finau
|9:08 a.m.
|10
|Luke List, Cameron Champ, Harry Higgs
|9:19 a.m.
|10
|Justin Thomas, Alex Smaley, Erik Barnes
|9:30 a.m.
|10
|Vincent Norrman, Brent Grant, Zecheng Dou
|9:41 a.m.
|10
|Emiliano Grillo, Davis Thompson, Aaron Rai
|9:52 a.m.
|10
|Trevor Werbylo, Augusto Nunez, Taylor Pendrith
|10:03 a.m.
|10
|Ben Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Michael Thompson
|10:14 a.m.
|10
|Taiga Semikawa, Tano Goya, Satoshi Kodaira
|10:25 a.m.
|10
|Kevin Streelman, SY Noh, Paul Haley II
|10:36 a.m.
|10
|Stephan Jaeger, Austin Cook, Nick Hardy
|10:47 a.m.
|10
|Wyndham Clark, Scott Harrington, Andrew Novak
|10:58 a.m.
|10
|Robby Shelton, Adam Long
|11:09 a.m.
|10
|Gary Woodland, Scott Brown