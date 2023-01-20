2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The Hero Dubai Desert Classic field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the eighth event of the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour starting its 2023 year with a set of events in the United Arab Emirates.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a limited field relative to other DP World Tour events.
The field will be playing for a $9 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic field
- Ludvig Aberg
- Issa Abou El Ela
- Abraham Ancer
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Richard Bland
- Dan Bradbury
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Louis De Jager
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Stephen Gallacher
- Daniel Gavins
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Justin Harding
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Lucas Herbert
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Sam Horsfield
- Daan Huizing
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Miguel Ángel Jiménez
- Andrew Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Rory Mcilroy
- Tom Mckibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- James Morrison
- Lukas Nemecz
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Shaun Norris
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Ian Poulter
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- Patrick Reed
- Jc Ritchie
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Lee Westwood
- Dale Whitnell
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic field
- 1. Rory McIlroy
- 20. Shane Lowry
- 24. Tommy Fleetwood
- 25. Sepp Straka
- 26. Tyrrell Hatton
- 28. Ryan Fox
- 34. Abraham Ancer
- 38. Thomas Pieters
- 49. Adrian Meronk