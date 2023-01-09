2023 Sony Open in Hawaii purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

01/09/2023
The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii purse is set for $7.9 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,422,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Sony Open in Hawaii field is headed by Tom Kim, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im and more of the world's best players. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion.

The 144-player field is an open event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order. Monday qualifiers earn four spots, and there are three sponsor exemptions.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

This is the 11th PGA Tour event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

Purse: $7,900,000
Winner's share: $1,422,000
Field size: 144 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 38 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,422,000
2 $861,100
3 $545,100
4 $387,100
5 $323,900
6 $286,375
7 $266,625
8 $246,875
9 $231,075
10 $215,275
11 $199,475
12 $183,675
13 $167,875
14 $152,075
15 $144,175
16 $136,275
17 $128,375
18 $120,475
19 $112,575
20 $104,675
21 $96,775
22 $88,875
23 $82,555
24 $76,235
25 $69,915
26 $63,595
27 $61,225
28 $58,855
29 $56,485
30 $54,115
31 $51,745
32 $49,375
33 $47,005
34 $45,030
35 $43,055
36 $41,080
37 $39,105
38 $37,525
39 $35,945
40 $34,365
41 $32,785
42 $31,205
43 $29,625
44 $28,045
45 $26,465
46 $24,885
47 $23,305
48 $22,041
49 $20,935
50 $20,303
51 $19,829
52 $19,355
53 $19,039
54 $18,723
55 $18,565
56 $18,407
57 $18,249
58 $18,091
59 $17,933
60 $17,775
61 $17,617
62 $17,459
63 $17,301
64 $17,143
65 $16,985

