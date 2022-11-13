The 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship purse is set for $2.4 million, with the winner's share coming in at $440,000 -- not the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship field is headed by Padraig Harrington, Bernhard Langer and Steve Alker.

It's the 27th and final event of the season, with 36 players taking on the Phoenix, Ariz., host course. There is no cut.

For 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

For 2022 Charles Schwab Cup bonus purse and payout, see our table

This tournament is played at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship will be played over four days from Thursday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2022. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2022, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

