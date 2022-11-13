2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
11/13/2022 at 6:37 pm
The 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Padraig Harrington, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Ariz.

Harrington dominated the 72-hole season finale for the tour, winning by seven shots over Alex Cejka on 27-under 257, setting a tournament record in the process.

Steven Alker finished in solo third place, a shot back of Cejka, to score the finish he needed to win the Charles Schwab Cup.

Harrington won the $440,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship recap notes

Harrington wins the 27th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Harrington -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Steven Alker finished in third in the tournament and clinched the $1,000,000 annuity bonus for winning the Charles Schwab Cup. The top five players in the final points standings received bonus pool money.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule has now concluded.

2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Padraig Harrington -27 66 64 62 65 257 $440,000
2 Alex Cejka -20 68 68 63 65 264 $250,000
3 Steven Alker -19 65 64 68 68 265 $210,000
T4 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -16 67 66 69 66 268 $150,417
T4 Lee Janzen -16 67 68 67 66 268 $150,417
T4 Stephen Ames -16 65 68 68 67 268 $150,417
7 Retief Goosen -14 68 64 68 70 270 $100,000
T8 Jim Furyk -13 69 71 66 65 271 $81,250
T8 Marco Dawson -13 68 67 67 69 271 $81,250
10 Brian Gay -12 67 65 66 74 272 $65,000
11 Paul Broadhurst -11 68 67 68 70 273 $62,500
T12 Thongchai Jaidee -10 67 68 69 70 274 $58,750
T12 Colin Montgomerie -10 68 66 68 72 274 $58,750
14 Doug Barron -9 70 68 70 67 275 $55,000
T15 Rocco Mediate -8 71 67 72 66 276 $51,000
T15 Scott Parel -8 69 67 71 69 276 $51,000
T17 John Huston -7 65 71 72 69 277 $44,167
T17 Jerry Kelly -7 69 68 71 69 277 $44,167
T17 Bernhard Langer -7 66 69 70 72 277 $44,167
T20 Darren Clarke -6 68 71 70 69 278 $32,500
T20 Brett Quigley -6 69 68 69 72 278 $32,500
T22 Ken Duke -5 70 69 72 68 279 $26,250
T22 Steve Flesch -5 71 71 65 72 279 $26,250
24 Paul Goydos -4 72 65 74 69 280 $23,750
25 Rod Pampling -3 68 71 70 72 281 $22,500
T26 David Toms -2 69 71 71 71 282 $20,625
T26 Kevin Sutherland -2 72 70 69 71 282 $20,625
28 K.J. Choi E 72 72 72 68 284 $18,750
29 Tim Petrovic 1 72 72 69 72 285 $18,125
T30 Y.E. Yang 2 71 76 69 70 286 $17,187
T30 Robert Karlsson 2 71 69 75 71 286 $17,187
32 Kirk Triplett 3 69 71 74 73 287 $16,250
33 Gene Sauers 4 67 73 74 74 288 $15,625

