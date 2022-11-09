The 2022 PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup bonus pool purse is set for $2.1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,000,000 -- coming in the form of an annuity for the winner of the PGA Tour Champions playoffs.

A total of 72 players qualify for the three-event Charles Schwab Cup playoff series, with 36 players qualifying for the season finale based on a total of 1 point for dollars earned in the regular season and 2 points for each dollar earned in all three playoff events. The player with the most total points at the end of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship wins the Charles Schwab Cup.

The top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings at the conclusion of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, played at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship is a rare regular event on PGA Tour Champions which is played over 72 holes. There is no cut.

Coming into this week, Steve Alker held a significant lead over Padraig Harrington, and they're the only two players who can win the season-long race this week.

Though there are a limited number of players who can win the Charles Schwab Cup this week, all 36 players who qualify for the season-ending event assure themselves exempt status for the 2022 PGA Tour Champions season. With PGA Tour Champions being the hardest tour in which to maintain exempt status, this is a tremendous achievement giving way to guaranteed money the next season.

2022 Charles Schwab Cup bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout