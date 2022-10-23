2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

10/23/2022 at 10:40 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse is set for $6.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,170,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is headed by Seamus Power, Chesson Hadley, Carson Young and more of the world's best players.

The 132-player field is the event in Bermuda on the PGA Tour schedule that has evolved into a full-fledged PGA Tour event.

A cut is nmade after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

This is the sixth PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

Credit: Getty Images

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $6,500,000
Winner's share: $1,170,000
Field size: 132 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 20 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Masters and 2023 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,170,000
2 $708,500
3 $448,500
4 $318,500
5 $266,500
6 $235,625
7 $219,375
8 $203,125
9 $190,125
10 $177,125
11 $164,125
12 $151,125
13 $138,125
14 $125,125
15 $118,625
16 $112,125
17 $105,625
18 $99,125
19 $92,625
20 $86,125
21 $79,625
22 $73,125
23 $67,925
24 $62,725
25 $57,525
26 $52,325
27 $50,375
28 $48,425
29 $46,475
30 $44,525
31 $42,575
32 $40,625
33 $38,675
34 $37,050
35 $35,425
36 $33,800
37 $32,175
38 $30,875
39 $29,575
40 $28,275
41 $26,975
42 $25,675
43 $24,375
44 $23,075
45 $21,775
46 $20,475
47 $19,175
48 $18,135
49 $17,225
50 $16,705
51 $16,315
52 $15,925
53 $15,665
54 $15,405
55 $15,275
56 $15,145
57 $15,015
58 $14,885
59 $14,755
60 $14,625
61 $14,495
62 $14,365
63 $14,235
64 $14,105
65 $13,975

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.