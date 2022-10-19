Cameron Young wins 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award

Cameron Young is the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award winner, taking home the honor in a rout.

Young earned 94 percent of the vote in a vote of his peers, leaving just 6 percent of ballots without his name on it -- a remarkable acknowledgment of a great first-year campaign on the PGA Tour. Sahith Theegala and Tom Kim, who won in the final regular season event of the 2021-2022 season and has already won in the new PGA Tour season, were the other two names on the ballot.

In his rookie season, Young notched five runner-up finishes, was a star on the US Presidents Cup team and finished 19th in the FedEx Cup final standings. The five runner-up finishes, including in the 2022 Open Championship, tie the highest number of second-place finishes by a PGA Tour player in the last 40 years (Vijay Singh, 2003). Young also finished tied for third place twice, at the PGA Championship and RBC Heritage, and missed the playoffs in both events by a shot.

Young also set a new record for the most money earned by a rookie in PGA Tour history at $6,520,598.

By making it to the Tour Championship, Young is fully exempt for two years on the PGA Tour and gets in at least three of four major championships in 2023.