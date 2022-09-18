2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour Featured

2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

09/18/2022 at 2:08 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Robert MacIntyre, who earned the DP World Tour win at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.

MacIntyre prevailed in the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Matt Fitzpatrick after both players finished regulation on 14-under 274.

In the first playoff hole, Fitzpatrick's drive was affected by a cameraman and went way left. Though Fitzpatrick made par 5 on the 18th hole, the lone playoff hole, MacIntrye nearly found the green in two and then got up and down for the win.

Victor Perez finished in solo third, a shot out of the playoff, with Rory McIlroy alone in fourth and another shot adrift.

MacIntyre won the $510,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

DS Automobiles Italian Open recap notes

MacIntyre earned 38 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 72 players finishing the event in the 34th completed event of the season. The event was shortened to 54 holes after play was halted Thursday and canceled on Friday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

MacIntyre earned 1,335 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Cazoo French Open.

2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Robert Macintyre -14 70 69 67 64 270 €510,000
P2 Matt Fitzpatrick -14 65 69 69 67 270 €330,000
3 Victor Perez -13 70 66 69 66 271 €189,000
4 Rory Mcilroy -12 67 66 71 68 272 €150,000
T5 Lucas Herbert -11 70 67 68 68 273 €116,100
T5 Aaron Rai -11 69 70 65 69 273 €116,100
7 Kurt Kitayama -10 71 67 67 69 274 €90,000
8 Tyrrell Hatton -9 72 65 70 68 275 €75,000
T9 Oliver Bekker -8 68 70 68 70 276 €63,600
T9 Jorge Campillo -8 70 71 68 67 276 €63,600
11 Mikko Korhonen -7 73 67 68 69 277 €55,200
T12 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -6 70 73 68 67 278 €47,475
T12 Eddie Pepperell -6 67 73 70 68 278 €47,475
T12 Jordan Smith -6 69 68 71 70 278 €47,475
T12 Dale Whitnell -6 69 73 69 67 278 €47,475
T16 Scott Jamieson -5 67 71 73 68 279 €37,628.57
T16 Tom Lewis -5 70 65 73 71 279 €37,628.57
T16 Thorbjørn Olesen -5 72 70 68 69 279 €37,628.57
T16 Antoine Rozner -5 67 71 71 70 279 €37,628.57
T16 Marcel Schneider -5 70 68 73 68 279 €37,628.57
T16 Santiago Tarrio -5 72 70 69 68 279 €37,628.57
T16 Andrew Wilson -5 74 69 68 68 279 €37,628.57
T23 Jesper Kennegard -4 74 68 68 70 280 €32,550
T23 Tapio Pulkkanen -4 69 69 72 70 280 €32,550
T25 Thomas Bjørn -3 66 76 68 71 281 €30,750
T25 Adrian Otaegui -3 74 69 69 69 281 €30,750
T27 Alex Fitzpatrick -2 70 69 72 71 282 €26,700
T27 Nicolai Højgaard -2 68 70 74 70 282 €26,700
T27 Rasmus Højgaard -2 70 73 73 66 282 €26,700
T27 Ross Mcgowan -2 70 73 70 69 282 €26,700
T27 Edoardo Molinari -2 70 72 72 68 282 €26,700
T27 Yannik Paul -2 68 75 73 66 282 €26,700
T27 Matthew Southgate -2 70 69 73 70 282 €26,700
T34 Alexander Björk -1 74 69 68 72 283 €20,828.57
T34 Luke Donald -1 69 68 76 70 283 €20,828.57
T34 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño -1 69 74 69 71 283 €20,828.57
T34 Gavin Green -1 67 75 70 71 283 €20,828.57
T34 Viktor Hovland -1 71 68 73 71 283 €20,828.57
T34 Guido Migliozzi -1 70 71 71 71 283 €20,828.57
T34 Francesco Molinari -1 73 68 68 74 283 €20,828.57
T41 Louis De Jager E 69 71 72 72 284 €15,900
T41 Darren Fichardt E 69 71 72 72 284 €15,900
T41 Matt Ford E 70 71 71 72 284 €15,900
T41 Grégory Havret E 72 69 73 70 284 €15,900
T41 Romain Langasque E 69 74 70 71 284 €15,900
T41 Mike Lorenzo-Vera E 71 70 70 73 284 €15,900
T41 Alvaro Quiros E 67 71 75 71 284 €15,900
T41 Kalle Samooja E 71 69 72 72 284 €15,900
T41 Andy Sullivan E 71 71 72 70 284 €15,900
T50 Niklas Nørgaard Møller 1 76 65 71 73 285 €11,700
T50 Robert Rock 1 72 71 72 70 285 €11,700
T50 Robin Roussel 1 69 70 73 73 285 €11,700
T50 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 1 69 73 73 70 285 €11,700
T50 Ashun Wu 1 70 68 73 74 285 €11,700
T55 Maverick Antcliff 2 72 69 72 73 286 €9,450
T55 Julien Brun 2 74 68 72 72 286 €9,450
T55 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 2 71 66 77 72 286 €9,450
T55 Lukas Nemecz 2 72 71 73 70 286 €9,450
T55 Jason Scrivener 2 70 70 74 72 286 €9,450
T55 Brandon Stone 2 71 72 74 69 286 €9,450
T61 Rafa Cabrera Bello 3 67 75 71 74 287 €7,650
T61 Filippo Celli 3 69 72 72 74 287 €7,650
T61 Rikard Karlberg 3 71 70 70 76 287 €7,650
T61 Søren Kjeldsen 3 72 70 73 72 287 €7,650
T61 Callum Shinkwin 3 72 70 72 73 287 €7,650
T61 Justin Walters 3 71 69 75 72 287 €7,650
T67 Joost Luiten 4 66 71 77 74 288 €6,450
T67 Stefano Mazzoli 4 71 72 71 74 288 €6,450
T69 David Howell 5 71 70 76 72 289 €6,000
T69 Flavio Michetti 5 70 69 73 77 289 €0
T71 Niall Kearney 6 75 67 74 74 290 €5,100
T71 Marc Warren 6 71 71 73 75 290 €5,100
73 Ricardo Santos 7 71 71 74 75 291 €4,497
T74 Marco Florioli 8 73 70 79 70 292 €0
T74 Espen Kofstad 8 72 67 78 75 292 €4,494
76 Marcus Armitage 9 72 70 78 73 293 €4,491
77 Chris Wood 10 74 69 78 73 294 €4,488

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.