2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Robert MacIntyre, who earned the DP World Tour win at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.

MacIntyre prevailed in the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Matt Fitzpatrick after both players finished regulation on 14-under 274.

In the first playoff hole, Fitzpatrick's drive was affected by a cameraman and went way left. Though Fitzpatrick made par 5 on the 18th hole, the lone playoff hole, MacIntrye nearly found the green in two and then got up and down for the win.

Victor Perez finished in solo third, a shot out of the playoff, with Rory McIlroy alone in fourth and another shot adrift.

MacIntyre won the $510,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

DS Automobiles Italian Open recap notes

MacIntyre earned 38 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 72 players finishing the event in the 34th completed event of the season. The event was shortened to 54 holes after play was halted Thursday and canceled on Friday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

MacIntyre earned 1,335 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Cazoo French Open.

2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details