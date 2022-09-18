2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Robert MacIntyre, who earned the DP World Tour win at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.
MacIntyre prevailed in the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Matt Fitzpatrick after both players finished regulation on 14-under 274.
In the first playoff hole, Fitzpatrick's drive was affected by a cameraman and went way left. Though Fitzpatrick made par 5 on the 18th hole, the lone playoff hole, MacIntrye nearly found the green in two and then got up and down for the win.
Victor Perez finished in solo third, a shot out of the playoff, with Rory McIlroy alone in fourth and another shot adrift.
MacIntyre won the $510,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.
DS Automobiles Italian Open recap notes
MacIntyre earned 38 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a cut this week, with 72 players finishing the event in the 34th completed event of the season. The event was shortened to 54 holes after play was halted Thursday and canceled on Friday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
MacIntyre earned 1,335 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Cazoo French Open.
2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO E
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Robert Macintyre
|-14
|70
|69
|67
|64
|270
|€510,000
|P2
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-14
|65
|69
|69
|67
|270
|€330,000
|3
|Victor Perez
|-13
|70
|66
|69
|66
|271
|€189,000
|4
|Rory Mcilroy
|-12
|67
|66
|71
|68
|272
|€150,000
|T5
|Lucas Herbert
|-11
|70
|67
|68
|68
|273
|€116,100
|T5
|Aaron Rai
|-11
|69
|70
|65
|69
|273
|€116,100
|7
|Kurt Kitayama
|-10
|71
|67
|67
|69
|274
|€90,000
|8
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-9
|72
|65
|70
|68
|275
|€75,000
|T9
|Oliver Bekker
|-8
|68
|70
|68
|70
|276
|€63,600
|T9
|Jorge Campillo
|-8
|70
|71
|68
|67
|276
|€63,600
|11
|Mikko Korhonen
|-7
|73
|67
|68
|69
|277
|€55,200
|T12
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-6
|70
|73
|68
|67
|278
|€47,475
|T12
|Eddie Pepperell
|-6
|67
|73
|70
|68
|278
|€47,475
|T12
|Jordan Smith
|-6
|69
|68
|71
|70
|278
|€47,475
|T12
|Dale Whitnell
|-6
|69
|73
|69
|67
|278
|€47,475
|T16
|Scott Jamieson
|-5
|67
|71
|73
|68
|279
|€37,628.57
|T16
|Tom Lewis
|-5
|70
|65
|73
|71
|279
|€37,628.57
|T16
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-5
|72
|70
|68
|69
|279
|€37,628.57
|T16
|Antoine Rozner
|-5
|67
|71
|71
|70
|279
|€37,628.57
|T16
|Marcel Schneider
|-5
|70
|68
|73
|68
|279
|€37,628.57
|T16
|Santiago Tarrio
|-5
|72
|70
|69
|68
|279
|€37,628.57
|T16
|Andrew Wilson
|-5
|74
|69
|68
|68
|279
|€37,628.57
|T23
|Jesper Kennegard
|-4
|74
|68
|68
|70
|280
|€32,550
|T23
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-4
|69
|69
|72
|70
|280
|€32,550
|T25
|Thomas Bjørn
|-3
|66
|76
|68
|71
|281
|€30,750
|T25
|Adrian Otaegui
|-3
|74
|69
|69
|69
|281
|€30,750
|T27
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|-2
|70
|69
|72
|71
|282
|€26,700
|T27
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-2
|68
|70
|74
|70
|282
|€26,700
|T27
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-2
|70
|73
|73
|66
|282
|€26,700
|T27
|Ross Mcgowan
|-2
|70
|73
|70
|69
|282
|€26,700
|T27
|Edoardo Molinari
|-2
|70
|72
|72
|68
|282
|€26,700
|T27
|Yannik Paul
|-2
|68
|75
|73
|66
|282
|€26,700
|T27
|Matthew Southgate
|-2
|70
|69
|73
|70
|282
|€26,700
|T34
|Alexander Björk
|-1
|74
|69
|68
|72
|283
|€20,828.57
|T34
|Luke Donald
|-1
|69
|68
|76
|70
|283
|€20,828.57
|T34
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
|-1
|69
|74
|69
|71
|283
|€20,828.57
|T34
|Gavin Green
|-1
|67
|75
|70
|71
|283
|€20,828.57
|T34
|Viktor Hovland
|-1
|71
|68
|73
|71
|283
|€20,828.57
|T34
|Guido Migliozzi
|-1
|70
|71
|71
|71
|283
|€20,828.57
|T34
|Francesco Molinari
|-1
|73
|68
|68
|74
|283
|€20,828.57
|T41
|Louis De Jager
|E
|69
|71
|72
|72
|284
|€15,900
|T41
|Darren Fichardt
|E
|69
|71
|72
|72
|284
|€15,900
|T41
|Matt Ford
|E
|70
|71
|71
|72
|284
|€15,900
|T41
|Grégory Havret
|E
|72
|69
|73
|70
|284
|€15,900
|T41
|Romain Langasque
|E
|69
|74
|70
|71
|284
|€15,900
|T41
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|E
|71
|70
|70
|73
|284
|€15,900
|T41
|Alvaro Quiros
|E
|67
|71
|75
|71
|284
|€15,900
|T41
|Kalle Samooja
|E
|71
|69
|72
|72
|284
|€15,900
|T41
|Andy Sullivan
|E
|71
|71
|72
|70
|284
|€15,900
|T50
|Niklas Nørgaard Møller
|1
|76
|65
|71
|73
|285
|€11,700
|T50
|Robert Rock
|1
|72
|71
|72
|70
|285
|€11,700
|T50
|Robin Roussel
|1
|69
|70
|73
|73
|285
|€11,700
|T50
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|1
|69
|73
|73
|70
|285
|€11,700
|T50
|Ashun Wu
|1
|70
|68
|73
|74
|285
|€11,700
|T55
|Maverick Antcliff
|2
|72
|69
|72
|73
|286
|€9,450
|T55
|Julien Brun
|2
|74
|68
|72
|72
|286
|€9,450
|T55
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|2
|71
|66
|77
|72
|286
|€9,450
|T55
|Lukas Nemecz
|2
|72
|71
|73
|70
|286
|€9,450
|T55
|Jason Scrivener
|2
|70
|70
|74
|72
|286
|€9,450
|T55
|Brandon Stone
|2
|71
|72
|74
|69
|286
|€9,450
|T61
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|3
|67
|75
|71
|74
|287
|€7,650
|T61
|Filippo Celli
|3
|69
|72
|72
|74
|287
|€7,650
|T61
|Rikard Karlberg
|3
|71
|70
|70
|76
|287
|€7,650
|T61
|Søren Kjeldsen
|3
|72
|70
|73
|72
|287
|€7,650
|T61
|Callum Shinkwin
|3
|72
|70
|72
|73
|287
|€7,650
|T61
|Justin Walters
|3
|71
|69
|75
|72
|287
|€7,650
|T67
|Joost Luiten
|4
|66
|71
|77
|74
|288
|€6,450
|T67
|Stefano Mazzoli
|4
|71
|72
|71
|74
|288
|€6,450
|T69
|David Howell
|5
|71
|70
|76
|72
|289
|€6,000
|T69
|Flavio Michetti
|5
|70
|69
|73
|77
|289
|€0
|T71
|Niall Kearney
|6
|75
|67
|74
|74
|290
|€5,100
|T71
|Marc Warren
|6
|71
|71
|73
|75
|290
|€5,100
|73
|Ricardo Santos
|7
|71
|71
|74
|75
|291
|€4,497
|T74
|Marco Florioli
|8
|73
|70
|79
|70
|292
|€0
|T74
|Espen Kofstad
|8
|72
|67
|78
|75
|292
|€4,494
|76
|Marcus Armitage
|9
|72
|70
|78
|73
|293
|€4,491
|77
|Chris Wood
|10
|74
|69
|78
|73
|294
|€4,488