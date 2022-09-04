2022 Made in HimmerLand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour Featured

2022 Made in HimmerLand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

09/04/2022 at 11:10 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Made in HimmerLand final leaderboard is headed by winner Oliver Fisher, who earned the DP World Tour win at HimmerLand in Farso, Denmark.

Fisher managed to win his second DP World Tour title and his first win in nearly eight years, taking a one-shot victory over Ewen Ferguson, who was looking for his third title of the year.

Fisher closed on Sunday with 67 to win on 21-under 263. Kristian Krogh Johannessen finished in solo third on 18-under total.

Fisher won the €510,000 winner's share of the €3,000,000 purse.

Made in HimmerLand recap notes

Fisher earned 16 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 73 players finishing the event in the 33rd completed event of the season.

Fisher earned 710 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 BMW PGA Championship.

2022 Made in HimmerLand final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Oliver Wilson -21 66 65 65 67 263 €510,000
2 Ewen Ferguson -20 63 67 68 66 264 €330,000
3 Kristian Krogh Johannessen -18 67 65 69 65 266 €189,000
T4 Matthew Jordan -17 68 67 62 70 267 €118,050
T4 Francesco Laporta -17 64 64 68 71 267 €118,050
T4 Ross Mcgowan -17 62 65 69 71 267 €118,050
T4 Matthew Southgate -17 63 68 65 71 267 €118,050
T8 Marcus Helligkilde -16 63 67 70 68 268 €64,350
T8 Daan Huizing -16 68 68 70 62 268 €64,350
T8 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -16 64 68 69 67 268 €64,350
T8 Justin Walters -16 63 69 66 70 268 €64,350
T12 Tom Lewis -14 66 64 68 72 270 €48,600
T12 Robert Macintyre -14 65 66 69 70 270 €48,600
T12 Fabrizio Zanotti -14 66 69 67 68 270 €48,600
T15 Angel Hidalgo -13 66 66 72 67 271 €42,300
T15 Rikard Karlberg -13 64 71 68 68 271 €42,300
T15 Jeff Winther -13 66 67 70 68 271 €42,300
T18 Alexander Björk -12 66 69 67 70 272 €36,675
T18 Zander Lombard -12 65 72 69 66 272 €36,675
T18 Eddie Pepperell -12 67 67 71 67 272 €36,675
T18 Jack Senior -12 68 66 68 70 272 €36,675
T22 John Catlin -11 66 65 69 73 273 €28,500
T22 George Coetzee -11 70 65 70 68 273 €28,500
T22 Benjamin Hebert -11 71 67 67 68 273 €28,500
T22 Rasmus Højgaard -11 63 70 70 70 273 €28,500
T22 Craig Howie -11 64 68 71 70 273 €28,500
T22 Anton Karlsson -11 66 69 69 69 273 €28,500
T22 Masahiro Kawamura -11 68 67 69 69 273 €28,500
T22 Niklas Lemke -11 67 68 68 70 273 €28,500
T22 Richard Mcevoy -11 70 67 67 69 273 €28,500
T22 James Morrison -11 71 62 72 68 273 €28,500
T22 Thorbjørn Olesen -11 71 66 66 70 273 €28,500
T22 Tapio Pulkkanen -11 69 65 72 67 273 €28,500
T22 Andy Sullivan -11 68 66 70 69 273 €28,500
T35 Darren Fichardt -9 71 64 69 71 275 €20,450
T35 Ricardo Gouveia -9 68 68 71 68 275 €20,450
T35 Richard Mansell -9 64 64 76 71 275 €20,450
T35 Guido Migliozzi -9 70 67 68 70 275 €20,450
T35 Marcel Siem -9 67 70 68 70 275 €20,450
T35 Ashun Wu -9 72 66 72 65 275 €20,450
T41 Lucas Bjerregaard -8 65 71 70 70 276 €16,800
T41 Nacho Elvira -8 66 72 67 71 276 €16,800
T41 Søren Kjeldsen -8 64 66 73 73 276 €16,800
T41 Matthieu Pavon -8 67 67 69 73 276 €16,800
T41 Richie Ramsay -8 66 69 71 70 276 €16,800
T41 Rory Sabbatini -8 67 67 72 70 276 €16,800
T47 David Drysdale -7 68 68 70 71 277 €13,500
T47 Gavin Green -7 67 69 67 74 277 €13,500
T47 Grégory Havret -7 68 67 70 72 277 €13,500
T47 Jamie Lovemark -7 67 67 73 70 277 €13,500
T47 Julian Suri -7 70 67 71 69 277 €13,500
T52 Thomas Aiken -6 70 68 70 70 278 €10,000
T52 Kristoffer Broberg -6 69 68 71 70 278 €10,000
T52 Jonathan Caldwell -6 65 71 73 69 278 €10,000
T52 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño -6 69 68 71 70 278 €10,000
T52 Matt Ford -6 69 68 70 71 278 €10,000
T52 Stephen Gallacher -6 66 70 69 73 278 €10,000
T52 Edoardo Molinari -6 67 70 70 71 278 €10,000
T52 Renato Paratore -6 68 70 70 70 278 €10,000
T52 Shubhankar Sharma -6 68 70 71 69 278 €10,000
61 Garrick Porteous -5 65 68 71 75 279 €8,400
T62 Grant Forrest -4 66 72 73 69 280 €7,800
T62 Frederic Lacroix -4 68 70 71 71 280 €7,800
T62 Ricardo Santos -4 70 68 71 71 280 €7,800
65 Santiago Tarrio -3 70 67 74 70 281 €7,200
T66 Aman Gupta -2 70 68 73 71 282 €6,600
T66 Justin Harding -2 67 71 70 74 282 €6,600
T66 David Law -2 68 69 73 72 282 €6,600
T69 Jamie Donaldson PAR 66 68 74 76 284 €5,400
T69 Christian Jacobsen PAR 71 65 76 72 284 €5,400
T69 Paul Waring PAR 68 67 75 74 284 €5,400
72 Oliver Hundebøll 1 72 66 77 70 285 €4,497
73 Paul Dunne 2 67 71 75 73 286 €4,494

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.