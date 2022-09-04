2022 Made in HimmerLand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Made in HimmerLand final leaderboard is headed by winner Oliver Fisher, who earned the DP World Tour win at HimmerLand in Farso, Denmark.

Fisher managed to win his second DP World Tour title and his first win in nearly eight years, taking a one-shot victory over Ewen Ferguson, who was looking for his third title of the year.

Fisher closed on Sunday with 67 to win on 21-under 263. Kristian Krogh Johannessen finished in solo third on 18-under total.

Fisher won the €510,000 winner's share of the €3,000,000 purse.

Made in HimmerLand recap notes

Fisher earned 16 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 73 players finishing the event in the 33rd completed event of the season.

Fisher earned 710 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 BMW PGA Championship.

2022 Made in HimmerLand final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details