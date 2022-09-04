2022 BMW PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 BMW PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England.
The BMW PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 34th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to Wentworth for its flagship tournament.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $8 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 BMW PGA Championship field
- Abraham Ancer
- Maverick Antcliff
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Richard Bland
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Dean Burmester
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Sergio Garcia
- Daniel Gavins
- Talor Gooch
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Branden Grace
- Julien Guerrier
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Scott Hend
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Billy Horschel
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- Viktor Hovland
- Greig Hutcheon
- Invite
- Thongchai Jaidee
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Miguel Ángel Jiménez
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Kurt Kitayama
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Mikko Korhonen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Haotong Li
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Graeme Mcdowell
- Rory Mcilroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- James Morrison
- Shaun Norris
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Ian Poulter
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Matti Schmid
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jack Singh Brar
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Marc Warren
- Lee Westwood
- Dale Whitnell
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2022 BMW PGA Championship field
- 3. Rory Mcilroy
- 6. Jon Rahm
- 10. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11. Viktor Hovland
- 15. Billy Horschel
- 23. Shane Lowry
- 24. Abraham Ancer
- 27. Tyrrell Hatton
- 29. Tommy Fleetwood
- 36. Thomas Pieters
- 45. Talor Gooch
- 47. Ryan Fox
- 50. Patrick Reed