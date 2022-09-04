2022 BMW PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 BMW PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England.

The BMW PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 34th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to Wentworth for its flagship tournament.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $8 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 BMW PGA Championship field

Abraham Ancer

Maverick Antcliff

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Dean Burmester

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Ross Fisher

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Sergio Garcia

Daniel Gavins

Talor Gooch

Ricardo Gouveia

Branden Grace

Julien Guerrier

Joachim B. Hansen

Justin Harding

Tyrrell Hatton

Marcus Helligkilde

Scott Hend

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Billy Horschel

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

Viktor Hovland

Greig Hutcheon

Invite

Thongchai Jaidee

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Kurt Kitayama

Søren Kjeldsen

Mikko Korhonen

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Haotong Li

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Graeme Mcdowell

Rory Mcilroy

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

James Morrison

Shaun Norris

Thorbjørn Olesen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Ian Poulter

Tapio Pulkkanen

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jack Singh Brar

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Marc Warren

Lee Westwood

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

