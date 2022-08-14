2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
08/14/2022

08/14/2022 at 4:11 pm
The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money payout is from the $15 million purse, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of FedEx St. Jude Championship prize pool is at $2,700,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,635,000. The FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $31,050.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship field is headed by Cameron Smith, Sepp Straka, Will Zalatoris and more.

This tournament started with 121 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship from the correct 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

Sentry Tournament of Champions - Final Round
LAHAINA, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Cameron Smith of Australia waves after making his putt to win during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 09, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, and those 69 remaining players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 2,000 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 67 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players, and entry into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $2,700,000
2 $1,635,000
3 $1,035,000
4 $735,000
5 $615,000
6 $543,750
7 $506,250
8 $468,750
9 $438,750
10 $408,750
11 $378,750
12 $348,750
13 $318,750
14 $288,750
15 $273,750
16 $258,750
17 $243,750
18 $228,750
19 $213,750
20 $198,750
21 $183,750
22 $168,750
23 $156,750
24 $144,750
25 $132,750
26 $120,750
27 $116,250
28 $111,750
29 $107,250
30 $102,750
31 $98,250
32 $93,750
33 $89,250
34 $85,500
35 $81,750
36 $78,000
37 $74,250
38 $71,250
39 $68,250
40 $65,250
41 $62,250
42 $59,250
43 $56,250
44 $53,250
45 $50,250
46 $47,250
47 $44,250
48 $41,850
49 $39,750
50 $38,550
51 $37,650
52 $36,750
53 $36,150
54 $35,550
55 $35,250
56 $34,950
57 $34,650
58 $34,350
59 $34,050
60 $33,750
61 $33,450
62 $33,150
63 $32,850
64 $32,550
65 $32,250
66 $31,950
67 $31,650
68 $31,350
69 $31,050

