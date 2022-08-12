2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational women’s purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational purse is set for $1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $225,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The ISPS Handa World Invitational field is headed by Jennifer Kupcho, Jeongeun Lee6 and more.

This is the 22nd event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at dual venues in Northern Ireland.

ISPS Handa World Invitational women's: What you need to know

Purse: $1,500,000

Winner's share: $225,000

Field size: 144 players

36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational purse, winner's share, prize money payout