2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational women’s purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

08/12/2022 at 9:53 am
The 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational purse is set for $1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $225,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The ISPS Handa World Invitational field is headed by Jennifer Kupcho, Jeongeun Lee6 and more.

This is the 22nd event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at dual venues in Northern Ireland.

ISPS Handa World Invitational women's: What you need to know

Purse: $1,500,000
Winner's share: $225,000
Field size: 144 players
36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $225,000
2 $139,572
3 $101,250
4 $78,325
5 $63,043
6 $51,580
7 $43,174
8 $37,826
9 $34,005
10 $30,948
11 $28,655
12 $26,744
13 $25,063
14 $23,536
15 $22,160
16 $20,937
17 $19,868
18 $18,951
19 $18,187
20 $17,575
21 $16,965
22 $16,353
23 $15,742
24 $15,130
25 $14,595
26 $14,061
27 $13,525
28 $12,990
29 $12,456
30 $11,997
31 $11,538
32 $11,080
33 $10,621
34 $10,163
35 $9,781
36 $9,399
37 $9,018
38 $8,635
39 $8,252
40 $7,947
41 $7,642
42 $7,336
43 $7,030
44 $6,724
45 $6,495
46 $6,266
47 $6,037
48 $5,807
49 $5,578
50 $5,349
51 $5,197
52 $5,043
53 $4,890
54 $4,738
55 $4,585
56 $4,431
57 $4,279
58 $4,126
59 $3,974
60 $3,821
61 $3,745
62 $3,667
63 $3,592
64 $3,516
65 $3,438
66 $3,362
67 $3,286
68 $3,209
69 $3,133
70 $3,057

