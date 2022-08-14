2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational women's final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/14/2022 at 4:54 pm
The 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Maja Stark, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour win at Galgorm Castle in Northern Ireland.

Stark made the final round into a runaway, shooting 63 to pull away from the field and win by five shots over Allisen Corpuz on 20-under 271.

AIG Women's Open winner Georgia Hall finished in solo third, in a week when she was among the favorites to win this championship.

Stark won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

ISPS Handa World Invitational recap notes

Stark picks up the win in the 22nd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Stark earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there were a 36-hole and a 54-hole cut made, with 38 of 132 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the CP Women's Open in Canada.

2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Maja Stark -20 69 70 69 63 271 $225,000
2 Allisen Corpuz -15 71 67 70 68 276 $142,776
3 Georgia Hall -14 68 69 70 70 277 $103,574
T4 Linn Grant -13 70 69 70 69 278 $65,792
T4 Emily Kristine Pedersen -13 67 68 73 70 278 $65,792
T4 Peiyun Chien -13 70 67 70 71 278 $65,792
7 Liz Young -12 70 73 67 69 279 $44,166
T8 Lauren Stephenson -11 70 69 75 66 280 $36,740
T8 Amanda Doherty -11 67 67 72 74 280 $36,740
10 Leona Maguire -10 68 69 76 68 281 $31,658
T11 Olivia Cowan -9 75 67 73 67 282 $25,811
T11 Pornanong Phatlum -9 73 68 73 68 282 $25,811
T11 Jennifer Chang -9 74 72 67 69 282 $25,811
T11 Daniela Darquea -9 70 72 70 70 282 $25,811
T11 Gemma Dryburgh -9 70 69 72 71 282 $25,811
T16 Lauren Coughlin -8 67 68 76 72 283 $20,871
T16 Lee-Anne Pace -8 68 72 70 73 283 $20,871
T18 Meghan MacLaren -7 70 72 72 70 284 $18,331
T18 A Lim Kim -7 72 71 70 71 284 $18,331
T18 Karis Davidson -7 71 71 69 73 284 $18,331
T18 Cara Gainer -7 69 67 75 73 284 $18,331
T22 Pauline Roussin -6 75 71 67 72 285 $16,416
T22 Mi Hyang Lee -6 72 69 72 72 285 $16,416
T24 Wichanee Meechai -5 74 70 71 71 286 $14,931
T24 Haylee Harford -5 72 69 74 71 286 $14,931
T24 Alice Hewson -5 71 71 69 75 286 $14,931
T27 Lucy Li -4 72 72 73 70 287 $13,035
T27 Janie Jackson -4 68 73 75 71 287 $13,035
T27 Stephanie Kyriacou -4 71 75 69 72 287 $13,035
T27 Allison Emrey -4 71 69 74 73 287 $13,035
T31 Aditi Ashok -3 73 73 71 71 288 $11,569
T31 Nicole Broch Estrup -3 71 73 73 71 288 $11,569
33 Linnea Johansson -2 71 74 72 72 289 $10,865
T34 Kylie Henry -1 72 73 71 74 290 $10,201
T34 Becky Morgan -1 73 70 72 75 290 $10,201
T36 Nuria Iturrioz E 72 72 72 75 291 $9,420
T36 Manon De Roey E 69 73 73 76 291 $9,420
T38 Kristen Gillman 1 70 75 72 75 292 $8,637
T38 Kaitlyn Papp 1 69 75 73 75 292 $8,637
CUT Savannah Vilaubi E 74 72 72 - 218 $7,094
CUT Hayley Davis E 73 72 73 - 218 $7,094
CUT Frida Kinhult E 73 72 73 - 218 $7,094
CUT Ryann O'Toole E 71 74 73 - 218 $7,094
CUT Jessica Karlsson E 70 75 73 - 218 $7,094
CUT Angela Stanford E 74 70 74 - 218 $7,094
CUT Agathe Sauzon E 72 71 75 - 218 $7,094
CUT Morgane Metraux E 71 72 75 - 218 $7,094
CUT Charlotte Thomas 1 73 73 73 - 219 $5,519
CUT Dewi Weber 1 71 73 75 - 219 $5,519
CUT Casey Danielson 1 74 69 76 - 219 $5,519
CUT Ursula Wikstrom 1 71 70 78 - 219 $5,519
CUT Liz Nagel 1 70 69 80 - 219 $5,519
CUT Sarah Kemp 2 73 73 74 - 220 $4,846
CUT Pia Babnik 2 72 73 75 - 220 $4,846
CUT Celine Herbin 2 71 74 75 - 220 $4,846
CUT Leonie Harm 3 72 74 75 - 221 $4,299
CUT Karolin Lampert 3 78 67 76 - 221 $4,299
CUT Diksha Dagar 3 73 72 76 - 221 $4,299
CUT Sophie Witt 3 72 71 78 - 221 $4,299
CUT Alana Uriell 5 74 71 78 - 223 $3,909
CUT Anne van Dam 7 70 75 80 - 225 $3,831
CUT Rosie Davies 12 69 74 87 - 230 $3,752

