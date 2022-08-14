2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational women’s final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Maja Stark, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour win at Galgorm Castle in Northern Ireland.

Stark made the final round into a runaway, shooting 63 to pull away from the field and win by five shots over Allisen Corpuz on 20-under 271.

AIG Women's Open winner Georgia Hall finished in solo third, in a week when she was among the favorites to win this championship.

Stark won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

ISPS Handa World Invitational recap notes

Stark picks up the win in the 22nd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Stark earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there were a 36-hole and a 54-hole cut made, with 38 of 132 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the CP Women's Open in Canada.

2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

