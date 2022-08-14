2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational men’s final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Ewen Ferguson, who earned the DP World Tour win at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Ferguson earned his second-career DP World Tour title, holding off the field for a three-shot win on 12-under 268 after a final round of 1-under 69 to complete the wire-to-wire win.

Connor Syme finished in second place for the second week in a row, tying with Borja Virto on 9-under total.

Ferguson won the $250,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

ISPS Handa World Invitational recap notes

Ferguson earned approximately 8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, as there is no longer a minimum for a win on the DP World Tour.

There was a cut this week, with 39 players finishing the event in the 27th completed event of the season.

Ferguson earned 335 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 D+D Czech Masters.

2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

