2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational men's final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour

08/14/2022 at 4:41 pm
The 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Ewen Ferguson, who earned the DP World Tour win at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Ferguson earned his second-career DP World Tour title, holding off the field for a three-shot win on 12-under 268 after a final round of 1-under 69 to complete the wire-to-wire win.

Connor Syme finished in second place for the second week in a row, tying with Borja Virto on 9-under total.

Ferguson won the $250,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

ISPS Handa World Invitational recap notes

Ferguson earned approximately 8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, as there is no longer a minimum for a win on the DP World Tour.

There was a cut this week, with 39 players finishing the event in the 27th completed event of the season.

Ferguson earned 335 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 D+D Czech Masters.

2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ewen Ferguson -12 61 70 68 69 268 €247,185.52
T2 Connor Syme -9 66 68 69 68 271 €125,773.81
T2 Borja Virto -9 65 67 71 68 271 €125,773.81
T4 Marcus Helligkilde -8 67 72 64 69 272 €61,747.91
T4 Richard Mansell -8 71 65 68 68 272 €61,747.91
T4 Renato Paratore -8 67 68 73 64 272 €61,747.91
T7 Matthew Baldwin -7 68 69 68 68 273 €39,985.89
T7 Filippo Celli -7 66 67 72 68 273 €0
T7 Jordan Smith -7 68 67 74 64 273 €39,985.89
T10 Tom Mckibbin -6 69 72 66 67 274 €29,468.39
T10 Robin Petersson -6 66 70 70 68 274 €29,468.39
T10 Jamie Rutherford -6 70 68 67 69 274 €29,468.39
T13 John Catlin -5 67 69 66 73 275 €22,508.42
T13 Calum Fyfe -5 66 71 72 66 275 €22,508.42
T13 Angel Hidalgo -5 67 71 72 65 275 €22,508.42
T13 Craig Howie -5 69 68 70 68 275 €22,508.42
T13 Jack Senior -5 69 69 65 72 275 €22,508.42
T18 Oliver Farr -4 70 68 68 70 276 €19,193.23
T18 Guido Migliozzi -4 70 68 67 71 276 €19,193.23
T20 Thomas Aiken -3 66 74 69 68 277 €17,448.39
T20 Ryan Evans -3 66 71 73 67 277 €17,448.39
T20 Jens Fahrbring -3 68 70 68 71 277 €17,448.39
T23 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -2 66 73 70 69 278 €15,994.36
T23 Jake Mcleod -2 72 68 69 69 278 €15,994.36
T23 Wilco Nienaber -2 66 72 71 69 278 €15,994.36
T26 Jens Dantorp -1 68 71 70 70 279 €14,903.83
T26 Haraldur Magnus -1 71 69 69 70 279 €14,903.83
T28 David Borda E 70 67 72 71 280 €13,595.20
T28 Stephen Stallings Jr E 69 68 73 70 280 €13,595.20
T28 Dale Whitnell E 66 69 75 70 280 €13,595.20
T28 Jordan Wrisdale E 71 69 69 71 280 €13,595.20
T32 Steven Brown 1 72 69 68 72 281 €12,286.57
T32 Zach Murray 1 70 70 69 72 281 €12,286.57
T34 David Carey 2 67 73 68 74 282 €11,196.05
T34 David Dixon 2 70 67 70 75 282 €11,196.05
T34 Joakim Wikstrom 2 71 68 71 72 282 €11,196.05
37 Felix Palson 6 65 68 75 78 286 €10,323.63
38 Ryan Lumsden 8 68 70 72 78 288 €10,032.82
T39 Ashley Chesters - 72 68 71 - - €8,287.99
T39 Bryce Easton - 67 73 71 - - €8,287.99
T39 Deon Germishuys - 72 68 71 - - €8,287.99
T39 Adam Keogh - 70 67 74 - - €8,287.99
T39 Marcus Kinhult - 74 64 73 - - €8,287.99
T39 David Law - 70 70 71 - - €8,287.99
T39 Christopher Mivis - 70 69 72 - - €8,287.99
T39 John Murphy - 67 69 75 - - €8,287.99
T39 Adrien Saddier - 66 71 74 - - €8,287.99
T39 Ben Stow - 71 70 70 - - €8,287.99
T39 Johannes Veerman - 72 69 70 - - €8,287.99
T50 Philip Eriksson - 69 72 71 - - €5,816.13
T50 David Horsey - 70 69 73 - - €5,816.13
T50 Gary Hurley - 70 71 71 - - €5,816.13
T50 Carlos Pigem - 68 71 73 - - €5,816.13
T50 Victor Riu - 73 68 71 - - €5,816.13
T50 Lauri Ruuska - 69 68 75 - - €5,816.13
T56 Richard Bland - 65 71 77 - - €4,871.01
T56 Jonathan Thomson - 68 72 73 - - €4,871.01
T58 David Drysdale - 71 70 73 - - €4,580.20
T58 Paul Dunne - 68 72 74 - - €4,580.20
T60 Tom Murray - 68 70 78 - - €4,289.40
T60 Dimitrios Papadatos - 68 73 75 - - €4,289.40
62 Christopher Feldborg Nielsen - 71 70 76 - - €4,071.29
63 Santiago Tarrio - 66 74 79 - - €3,925.89
64 Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon - 70 71 80 - - €3,780.48
T65 Maverick Antcliff - 71 71 - - - €2,650.43
T65 Todd Clements - 68 74 - - - €2,650.43
T65 Robert Dinwiddie - 69 73 - - - €2,650.43
T65 Oj Farrell - 73 69 - - - €2,650.43
T65 Matt Ford - 73 69 - - - €2,650.43
T65 Tom Gandy - 71 71 - - - €2,650.43
T65 Chase Hanna - 72 70 - - - €2,650.43
T65 Francesco Laporta - 73 69 - - - €2,650.43
T65 Stuart Manley - 69 73 - - - €2,650.43
T65 Velten Meyer - 71 71 - - - €2,650.43
T65 Haydn Porteous - 68 74 - - - €2,650.43
T65 Lee Slattery - 72 70 - - - €2,650.43
T65 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen - 72 70 - - - €2,650.43
T65 Euan Walker - 71 71 - - - €2,650.43
T65 Andrew Wilson - 68 74 - - - €2,650.43

