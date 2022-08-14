2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational men’s final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Ewen Ferguson, who earned the DP World Tour win at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.
Ferguson earned his second-career DP World Tour title, holding off the field for a three-shot win on 12-under 268 after a final round of 1-under 69 to complete the wire-to-wire win.
Connor Syme finished in second place for the second week in a row, tying with Borja Virto on 9-under total.
Ferguson won the $250,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
ISPS Handa World Invitational recap notes
Ferguson earned approximately 8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, as there is no longer a minimum for a win on the DP World Tour.
There was a cut this week, with 39 players finishing the event in the 27th completed event of the season.
Ferguson earned 335 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 D+D Czech Masters.
2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Ewen Ferguson
|-12
|61
|70
|68
|69
|268
|€247,185.52
|T2
|Connor Syme
|-9
|66
|68
|69
|68
|271
|€125,773.81
|T2
|Borja Virto
|-9
|65
|67
|71
|68
|271
|€125,773.81
|T4
|Marcus Helligkilde
|-8
|67
|72
|64
|69
|272
|€61,747.91
|T4
|Richard Mansell
|-8
|71
|65
|68
|68
|272
|€61,747.91
|T4
|Renato Paratore
|-8
|67
|68
|73
|64
|272
|€61,747.91
|T7
|Matthew Baldwin
|-7
|68
|69
|68
|68
|273
|€39,985.89
|T7
|Filippo Celli
|-7
|66
|67
|72
|68
|273
|€0
|T7
|Jordan Smith
|-7
|68
|67
|74
|64
|273
|€39,985.89
|T10
|Tom Mckibbin
|-6
|69
|72
|66
|67
|274
|€29,468.39
|T10
|Robin Petersson
|-6
|66
|70
|70
|68
|274
|€29,468.39
|T10
|Jamie Rutherford
|-6
|70
|68
|67
|69
|274
|€29,468.39
|T13
|John Catlin
|-5
|67
|69
|66
|73
|275
|€22,508.42
|T13
|Calum Fyfe
|-5
|66
|71
|72
|66
|275
|€22,508.42
|T13
|Angel Hidalgo
|-5
|67
|71
|72
|65
|275
|€22,508.42
|T13
|Craig Howie
|-5
|69
|68
|70
|68
|275
|€22,508.42
|T13
|Jack Senior
|-5
|69
|69
|65
|72
|275
|€22,508.42
|T18
|Oliver Farr
|-4
|70
|68
|68
|70
|276
|€19,193.23
|T18
|Guido Migliozzi
|-4
|70
|68
|67
|71
|276
|€19,193.23
|T20
|Thomas Aiken
|-3
|66
|74
|69
|68
|277
|€17,448.39
|T20
|Ryan Evans
|-3
|66
|71
|73
|67
|277
|€17,448.39
|T20
|Jens Fahrbring
|-3
|68
|70
|68
|71
|277
|€17,448.39
|T23
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|-2
|66
|73
|70
|69
|278
|€15,994.36
|T23
|Jake Mcleod
|-2
|72
|68
|69
|69
|278
|€15,994.36
|T23
|Wilco Nienaber
|-2
|66
|72
|71
|69
|278
|€15,994.36
|T26
|Jens Dantorp
|-1
|68
|71
|70
|70
|279
|€14,903.83
|T26
|Haraldur Magnus
|-1
|71
|69
|69
|70
|279
|€14,903.83
|T28
|David Borda
|E
|70
|67
|72
|71
|280
|€13,595.20
|T28
|Stephen Stallings Jr
|E
|69
|68
|73
|70
|280
|€13,595.20
|T28
|Dale Whitnell
|E
|66
|69
|75
|70
|280
|€13,595.20
|T28
|Jordan Wrisdale
|E
|71
|69
|69
|71
|280
|€13,595.20
|T32
|Steven Brown
|1
|72
|69
|68
|72
|281
|€12,286.57
|T32
|Zach Murray
|1
|70
|70
|69
|72
|281
|€12,286.57
|T34
|David Carey
|2
|67
|73
|68
|74
|282
|€11,196.05
|T34
|David Dixon
|2
|70
|67
|70
|75
|282
|€11,196.05
|T34
|Joakim Wikstrom
|2
|71
|68
|71
|72
|282
|€11,196.05
|37
|Felix Palson
|6
|65
|68
|75
|78
|286
|€10,323.63
|38
|Ryan Lumsden
|8
|68
|70
|72
|78
|288
|€10,032.82
|T39
|Ashley Chesters
|-
|72
|68
|71
|-
|-
|€8,287.99
|T39
|Bryce Easton
|-
|67
|73
|71
|-
|-
|€8,287.99
|T39
|Deon Germishuys
|-
|72
|68
|71
|-
|-
|€8,287.99
|T39
|Adam Keogh
|-
|70
|67
|74
|-
|-
|€8,287.99
|T39
|Marcus Kinhult
|-
|74
|64
|73
|-
|-
|€8,287.99
|T39
|David Law
|-
|70
|70
|71
|-
|-
|€8,287.99
|T39
|Christopher Mivis
|-
|70
|69
|72
|-
|-
|€8,287.99
|T39
|John Murphy
|-
|67
|69
|75
|-
|-
|€8,287.99
|T39
|Adrien Saddier
|-
|66
|71
|74
|-
|-
|€8,287.99
|T39
|Ben Stow
|-
|71
|70
|70
|-
|-
|€8,287.99
|T39
|Johannes Veerman
|-
|72
|69
|70
|-
|-
|€8,287.99
|T50
|Philip Eriksson
|-
|69
|72
|71
|-
|-
|€5,816.13
|T50
|David Horsey
|-
|70
|69
|73
|-
|-
|€5,816.13
|T50
|Gary Hurley
|-
|70
|71
|71
|-
|-
|€5,816.13
|T50
|Carlos Pigem
|-
|68
|71
|73
|-
|-
|€5,816.13
|T50
|Victor Riu
|-
|73
|68
|71
|-
|-
|€5,816.13
|T50
|Lauri Ruuska
|-
|69
|68
|75
|-
|-
|€5,816.13
|T56
|Richard Bland
|-
|65
|71
|77
|-
|-
|€4,871.01
|T56
|Jonathan Thomson
|-
|68
|72
|73
|-
|-
|€4,871.01
|T58
|David Drysdale
|-
|71
|70
|73
|-
|-
|€4,580.20
|T58
|Paul Dunne
|-
|68
|72
|74
|-
|-
|€4,580.20
|T60
|Tom Murray
|-
|68
|70
|78
|-
|-
|€4,289.40
|T60
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|-
|68
|73
|75
|-
|-
|€4,289.40
|62
|Christopher Feldborg Nielsen
|-
|71
|70
|76
|-
|-
|€4,071.29
|63
|Santiago Tarrio
|-
|66
|74
|79
|-
|-
|€3,925.89
|64
|Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon
|-
|70
|71
|80
|-
|-
|€3,780.48
|T65
|Maverick Antcliff
|-
|71
|71
|-
|-
|-
|€2,650.43
|T65
|Todd Clements
|-
|68
|74
|-
|-
|-
|€2,650.43
|T65
|Robert Dinwiddie
|-
|69
|73
|-
|-
|-
|€2,650.43
|T65
|Oj Farrell
|-
|73
|69
|-
|-
|-
|€2,650.43
|T65
|Matt Ford
|-
|73
|69
|-
|-
|-
|€2,650.43
|T65
|Tom Gandy
|-
|71
|71
|-
|-
|-
|€2,650.43
|T65
|Chase Hanna
|-
|72
|70
|-
|-
|-
|€2,650.43
|T65
|Francesco Laporta
|-
|73
|69
|-
|-
|-
|€2,650.43
|T65
|Stuart Manley
|-
|69
|73
|-
|-
|-
|€2,650.43
|T65
|Velten Meyer
|-
|71
|71
|-
|-
|-
|€2,650.43
|T65
|Haydn Porteous
|-
|68
|74
|-
|-
|-
|€2,650.43
|T65
|Lee Slattery
|-
|72
|70
|-
|-
|-
|€2,650.43
|T65
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|-
|72
|70
|-
|-
|-
|€2,650.43
|T65
|Euan Walker
|-
|71
|71
|-
|-
|-
|€2,650.43
|T65
|Andrew Wilson
|-
|68
|74
|-
|-
|-
|€2,650.43