US Women’s Open history, results and past winners

06/01/2022 at 12:02 pm
The US Women's Open is the LPGA Tour's second major championship on the schedule, with the event having been conducted by the USGA since it was founded in 1946.

The event, which has been around even before the founding of the LPGA, is considered the biggest tournament in women's golf. Since it began, the event has been considered a major on the LPGA schedule, and all champions are considered major winners in LPGA history.

Two players share the tournament record for the most wins with two: Betsy Rawls and Mickey Wright. Four players -- Annika Sorenstam, Hollis Stacy, Susie Berning and Babe Zaharias -- have won three titles.

The US Women's Open has seen an increase in prestige in recent years, with the USGA moving the event to more venues which have also historically hosted the US Open. In 2022, the tournament purse was nearly doubled from $5.5 million to $10 million with the introduction of presenting sponsor ProMedica.

US Women's Open format

US Women's Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 60 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a 72-hole tie, a two-hole, aggregate-score playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

Most frequent US Women's Open hosts

  1. Pine Needles: 4
  2. Atlantic City Country Club: 3

US Women's Open past sponsors

US Women's Open has had a singular name over the years:

  • 2022: US Women's Open presented by ProMedica
  • 1946-2021: US Women's Open

US Women's Open history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY HOST CITY/STATE
2021 Yuka Saso 280 −4 PO $1,000,000 Olympic Club, Lake Course San Francisco, CA
2020 Kim A-lim 281 −3 1 $1,000,000 Champions Golf Club Houston, TX
2019 Lee Jeong-eun 278 −6 2 $1,000,000 Country Club of Charleston Charleston, SC
2018 Ariya Jutanugarn 277 −11 PO $900,000 Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club Shoal Creek, AL
2017 Park Sung-hyun 277 −11 2 $900,000 Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, NJ
2016 Brittany Lang 282 −6 PO $810,000 CordeValle Golf Club San Martin, CA
2015 Chun In-gee 272 −8 1 $810,000 Lancaster Country Club Lancaster, PA
2014 Michelle Wie 278 −2 2 $720,000 Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 2 Pinehurst, NC
2013 Inbee Park (2) 280 −8 4 $585,000 Sebonack Golf Club Southampton, NY
2012 Na Yeon Choi 281 −7 4 $585,000 Blackwolf Run, composite course Kohler, WI
2011 Ryu So-yeon 281 −3 PO $585,000 Broadmoor Golf Club, East Course Colorado Springs, CO
2010 Paula Creamer 281 −3 2 $585,000 Oakmont Country Club Plum, PA
2009 Ji Eun-hee 284 E 1 $585,000 Saucon Valley Country Club Bethlehem, PA
2008 Inbee Park 283 −9 4 $585,000 Interlachen Country Club Edina, MN
2007 Cristie Kerr 279 −5 2 $560,000 Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Southern Pines, NC
2006 Annika Sörenstam (3) 284 E PO $560,000 Newport Country Club Newport, RI
2005 Birdie Kim 287 3 2 $560,000 Cherry Hills Country Club Cherry Hills Village, CO
2004 Meg Mallon (2) 274 −10 2 $560,000 The Orchards Golf Club South Hadley, MA
2003 Hilary Lunke 283 −1 PO $560,000 Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Witch Hollow Course North Plains, OR
2002 Juli Inkster (2) 276 −4 2 $535,000 Prairie Dunes Golf Club Hutchinson, KS
2001 Karrie Webb (2) 273 −7 8 $520,000 Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Southern Pines, NC
2000 Karrie Webb 282 −6 5 $500,000 Merit Club Libertyville, IL
1999 Juli Inkster 272 −16 5 $315,000 Old Waverly Golf Club West Point, MS
1998 Pak Se-ri 290 6 PO $267,500 Blackwolf Run, composite course Kohler, WI
1997 Alison Nicholas 274 −10 1 $232,500 Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Witch Hollow Course North Plains, OR
1996 Annika Sörenstam (2) 272 −8 6 $212,500 Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Southern Pines, NC
1995 Annika Sörenstam 278 −2 1 $175,000 Broadmoor Golf Club, East Course Colorado Springs, CO
1994 Patty Sheehan (2) 277 −7 1 $155,000 Indianwood Golf and Country Club, Old Course Lake Orion, MI
1993 Lauri Merten 280 −8 1 $144,000 Crooked Stick Golf Club Carmel, IN
1992 Patty Sheehan 280 −4 PO $130,000 Oakmont Country Club Plum, PA
1991 Meg Mallon 283 −1 2 $110,000 Colonial Country Club Fort Worth, TX
1990 Betsy King (2) 284 −4 1 $85,000 Atlanta Athletic Club, Riverside Course Duluth, GA[N 1]
1989 Betsy King 278 −2 4 $80,000 Indianwood Golf and Country Club, Old Course Lake Orion, MI
1988 Liselotte Neumann 277 −7 3 $70,000 Baltimore Country Club, Five Farms, East Course Baltimore, MD
1987 Laura Davies 285 −3 PO $55,000 Plainfield Country Club Edison, NJ
1986 Jane Geddes 287 −1 PO $50,000 NCR Country Club Kettering, OH
1985 Kathy Baker 280 −8 3 $41,975 Baltusrol Golf Club, Upper Course Springfield, NJ
1984 Hollis Stacy (3) 290 2 1 $36,000 Salem Country Club Peabody, MA
1983 Jan Stephenson 290 6 1 $32,780 Cedar Ridge Country Club Broken Arrow, OK
1982 Janet Alex 283 −5 6 $27,315 Del Paso Country Club Sacramento, CA
1981 Pat Bradley 279 −9 1 $22,000 La Grange Country Club La Grange, IL
1980 Amy Alcott 280 −4 9 $20,047 Richland Country Club Nashville, TN
1979 Jerilyn Britz 284 E 2 $19,000 Brooklawn Country Club Fairfield, CT
1978 Hollis Stacy (2) 289 5 1 $15,000 Country Club of Indianapolis Indianapolis, IN
1977 Hollis Stacy 292 4 2 $11,040 Hazeltine National Golf Club Chaska, MN
1976 JoAnne Carner (2) 292 8 PO $9,054 Rolling Green Golf Club Springfield, PA
1975 Sandra Palmer 295 7 4 $8,044 Atlantic City Country Club Northfield, NJ
1974 Sandra Haynie 295 7 1 $6,073 La Grange Country Club La Grange, IL
1973 Susie Berning (3) 290 2 5 $6,000 Country Club of Rochester Rochester, NY
1972 Susie Berning (2) 299 11 1 $6,000 Winged Foot Golf Club, East Course Mamaroneck, NY
1971 JoAnne Carner 288 E 7 $5,000 Kahkwa Club Erie, PA
1970 Donna Caponi (2) 287 3 1 $4,000 Muskogee Golf Club Muskogee, OK
1969 Donna Caponi 294 2 1 $5,000 Scenic Hills Country Club Pensacola, FL
1968 Susie Berning 289 5 3 $5,000 Moselem Springs Golf Club Fleetwood, PA
1967 Catherine Lacoste (a) 294 6 2 $0 The Homestead Hot Springs, VA
1966 Sandra Spuzich 297 9 1 $4,000 Hazeltine National Golf Club Chaska, MN
1965 Carol Mann 290 2 2 $3,800 Atlantic City Country Club Northfield, NJ
1964 Mickey Wright (4) 290 −2 PO $2,090 San Diego Country Club Chula Vista, CA
1963 Mary Mills 289 −3 3 $1,900 Kenwood Country Club Cincinnati, OH
1962 Murle Lindstrom 301 13 2 $1,800 Dunes Golf and Beach Club Myrtle Beach, SC
1961 Mickey Wright (3) 293 5 6 $1,800 Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course Springfield, NJ
1960 Betsy Rawls (4) 292 4 1 $1,710 Worcester Country Club Worcester, MA
1959 Mickey Wright (2) 287 7 2 $1,800 Churchill Valley Country Club Pittsburgh, PA
1958 Mickey Wright 290 −2 5 $1,800 Forest Lake Country Club Bloomfield Hills, MI
1957 Betsy Rawls (3) 299 7 6 $1,800 Winged Foot Golf Club, East Course Mamaroneck, NY
1956 Kathy Cornelius 302 7 PO $1,500 Northland Country Club Duluth, MN
1955 Fay Crocker 299 11 4 $2,000 Wichita Country Club Wichita, KS
1954 Babe Zaharias (3) 291 3 12 $2,000 Salem Country Club Peabody, MA
1953 Betsy Rawls (2) 302 6 PO $2,000 Country Club of Rochester Rochester, NY
1952 Louise Suggs (2) 284 8 7 $1,750 Bala Golf Club Philadelphia, PA
1951 Betsy Rawls 293 5 5 $1,500 Druid Hills Golf Club Atlanta, GA
1950 Babe Zaharias (2) 291 −9 9 $1,250 Rolling Hills Country Club Wichita, KS
1949 Louise Suggs 291 −9 14 $1,500 Prince George's Golf and Country Club Landover, MD
1948 Babe Zaharias 300 E 8 $1,200 Atlantic City Country Club Northfield, NJ
1947 Betty Jameson 295 −9 6 $1,200 Starmount Forest Country Club Greensboro, NC
1946 Patty Berg † 5 & 4 $5,600 Spokane Country Club Spokane, WA

