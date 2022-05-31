2022 US Women's Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 US Women’s Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

05/31/2022 at 9:54 am
The 2022 US Women's Open purse is set for $10 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,800,000 -- different from the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

For this year, the total purse was increased to $10 million with the addition of presenting sponsor ProMedica. In the coming five years, the purse will increase to $12 million.

Each professional missing the cut is paid $8,000 by the USGA, which presents this championship. Amateur expenses in competing in the championship are covered by the USGA via stipend.

The 2022 US Women's Open field is headed by Lexi Thompson, Sei Young Kim, Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda and more.

The event is played this year at Pine Needles Club and Lodge in Southern Pines, N.C.

US Women's Open: What you need to know

Purse: $10,000,000
Winner's share: $1,800,000
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 60 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 650 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The top 60 players and ties earn Race to the CME Globe points.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Drive On Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2022 US Women's Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

Based on 2021 purse

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,800,000
2 $1,080,000
3 $691,949
4 $485,053
5 $404,002
6 $358,222
7 $322,951
8 $289,242
9 $261,775
10 $240,445
11 $219,427
12 $202,885
13 $189,047
14 $174,480
15 $161,996
16 $151,591
17 $143,267
18 $134,944
19 $126,620
20 $118,296
21 $111,118
22 $103,938
23 $96,967
24 $90,518
25 $84,898
26 $80,113
27 $76,471
28 $73,245
29 $70,125
30 $67,004
31 $63,882
32 $60,760
33 $57,640
34 $54,831
35 $52,542
36 $50,253
37 $48,067
38 $45,987
39 $43,905
40 $41,825
41 $39,744
42 $37,664
43 $35,582
44 $33,502
45 $31,420
46 $29,547
47 $27,675
48 $25,905
49 $24,865
50 $23,825
51 $23,200
52 $22,680
53 $22,264
54 $22,056
55 $21,849
56 $21,640
57 $21,433
58 $21,224
59 $21,016
60 $20,807

