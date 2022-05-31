The 2022 US Women's Open purse is set for $10 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,800,000 -- different from the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

For this year, the total purse was increased to $10 million with the addition of presenting sponsor ProMedica. In the coming five years, the purse will increase to $12 million.

Each professional missing the cut is paid $8,000 by the USGA, which presents this championship. Amateur expenses in competing in the championship are covered by the USGA via stipend.

The 2022 US Women's Open field is headed by Lexi Thompson, Sei Young Kim, Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda and more.

The event is played this year at Pine Needles Club and Lodge in Southern Pines, N.C.

US Women's Open: What you need to know

Purse: $10,000,000

Winner's share: $1,800,000

Field size: 156 players

36-hole cut: Top 60 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 650 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The top 60 players and ties earn Race to the CME Globe points.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Drive On Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2022 US Women's Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

Based on 2021 purse