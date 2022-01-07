USGA hikes US Women’s Open purse to $10 million, nails down elevated venues, presenting sponsor

The USGA is taking the US Women's Open to another level, both in terms of prize money and where the national championship will be played in the future.

In a Jan. 7 announcement in New York, the USGA announced the US Women's Open purse will nearly double in 2022, from $5.5 million last year to $10 million this year at Pine Needles in Southern Hills, N.C. The purse will steadily increase over the next five years, as well, reaching $11 million and eventually $12 million.

This increase will happen with the first presenting sponsor in US Women's Open history. ProMedica, an Ohio-based not-for-profit health-care system operating in 28 states, has signed on to the role in a long-term agreement.

As part of the announcement, the USGA also revealed US Women's Open future venues through 2031, adding Riviera Country Club (2026), Inverness Club (2027), Pinehurst No. 2 (2029), Interlachen (2030) and Oakland Hills Country Club (2031 and 2042). Like in 2014, Pinehurst No. 2 will play host to the US Open and US Women's Open in consecutive weeks in 2029.

“The USGA prides itself on conducting championships that not only provide an incredible stage for the athletes, but also give younger players something to dream about,” said Mike Whan, USGA CEO.

“For more than 75 years, the U.S. Women’s Open has been the one that every little girl, in every country around the world, has dreamed of winning. This partnership with ProMedica allows us to substantially grow the championship in every way, from its purpose, to its purse, to the places that host the event. While I’m incredibly proud of what we are announcing today, I know this is just the beginning, as together with ProMedica, we’ll push to change the game and what it means to young women worldwide in order to reach new heights every year.”

ProMedica will use US Women's Open as a vehicle to raise money for their charitable endeavor, the ProMedica Impact Fund. ProMedia seeks to raise more than $1 billion over eight years to strategically invest in grants, impact investments and research, as well as learning activities, all designed to improve individual and community health.