2022 PGA Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

05/21/2022 at 8:55 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 PGA Championship purse is set for $15 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,700,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The PGA Championship field is headed by Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field is an event on the PGA Tour schedule, but the event is conducted by the PGA of America, which also runs the Ryder Cup when it's in the United States.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

This is the 31st PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the season.

PGA Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $15,000,000
Winner's share: $2,700,000
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with all four majors offering the maximum points for any tournament in men's golf.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the PGA Championship for life and spots in the other three majors for the next five years.

Based on the 2021 purse

POSITION MONEY
1 $2,700,000
2 $1,620,000
3 $1,020,000
4 $720,000
5 $600,000
6 $516,250
7 $475,000
8 $436,600
9 $400,000
10 $371,250
11 $343,750
12 $316,250
13 $291,250
14 $278,750
15 $266,250
16 $253,750
17 $241,250
18 $228,750
19 $216,250
20 $203,750
21 $191,250
22 $178,750
23 $166,250
24 $153,750
25 $141,250
26 $128,750
27 $116,250
28 $104,375
29 $97,750
30 $91,250
31 $86,250
32 $81,250
33 $76,250
34 $71,250
35 $66,250
36 $63,750
37 $61,250
38 $58,750
39 $56,250
40 $53,750
41 $51,250
42 $48,750
43 $46,250
44 $43,750
45 $41,250
46 $38,750
47 $36,875
48 $35,000
49 $33,750
50 $32,500
51 $31,250
52 $30,500
53 $29,875
54 $29,250
55 $28,750
56 $28,250
57 $27,875
58 $27,500
59 $27,250
60 $27,000
61 $26,750
62 $26,500
63 $26,250
64 $26,000
65 $25,750
66 $25,500
67 $25,250
68 $25,000
69 $24,750
70 $24,500

