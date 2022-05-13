2022 PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 PGA Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

05/13/2022 at 4:04 pm
The 2022 PGA Championship purse is set for $12 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,160,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The PGA Championship field is headed by Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field is an event on the PGA Tour schedule, but the event is conducted by the PGA of America, which also runs the Ryder Cup when it's in the United States.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

The purse for this event could well increase to be closer in value to that of the Masters, which increased its purse this year to $15 million. The PGA of America will announce the final purse during championship week.

This is the 31st PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the season.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with all four majors offering the maximum points for any tournament in men's golf.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the PGA Championship for life and spots in the other three majors for the next five years.

Based on the 2021 purse

POSITION MONEY
1 $2,160,000
2 $1,296,000
3 $816,000
4 $576,000
5 $480,000
6 $413,000
7 $380,000
8 $350,000
9 $320,000
10 $297,000
11 $275,000
12 $253,000
13 $233,000
14 $223,000
15 $213,000
16 $203,000
17 $193,000
18 $183,000
19 $173,000
20 $163,000
21 $153,000
22 $143,000
23 $133,000
24 $123,000
25 $113,000
26 $103,000
27 $93,000
28 $83,500
29 $78,200
30 $73,000
31 $69,000
32 $65,000
33 $61,000
34 $57,000
35 $53,000
36 $51,000
37 $49,000
38 $47,000
39 $45,000
40 $43,000
41 $41,000
42 $39,000
43 $37,000
44 $35,000
45 $33,000
46 $31,000
47 $29,500
48 $28,000
49 $27,000
50 $26,000
51 $25,000
52 $24,400
53 $23,900
54 $23,400
55 $23,000
56 $22,600
57 $22,300
58 $22,000
59 $21,800
60 $21,600
61 $21,400
62 $21,200
63 $21,000
64 $20,800
65 $20,600
66 $20,400
67 $20,200
68 $20,000
69 $19,800
70 $19,600

