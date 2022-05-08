AT&T Byron Nelson history, results and past winners

The AT&T Byron Nelson is the PGA Tour's Dallas-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in May as a wrapper around the PGA Championship.

The event, which was first played in 1944 as the Texas Victory Open, originally started out as city championship. The tournament was played for three years before a decade-long break. The event returned, played in back to back months in 1956, and bounced around the Dallas and Irving areas.

In 1968, the tournament was renamed in honor of Nelson, the man with the most consecutive PGA Tour wins.

Tom Watson has the most victories in the event's history, including over Nelson himself, with four wins, including three in a row from 1978-1980.

AT&T Byron Nelson format

The AT&T Byron Nelson is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

AT&T Byron Nelson host courses

1944: Lakewood Country Club

1945: Dallas Country Club

1946: Brook Hollow Golf Club

1956 (twice): Preston Hollow Country Club

1957: Glen Lake Country Club

1958-1967: Oak Cliff Country Club

1968-1982: Preston Trail Golf Club

1983-1985: Las Colinas Sports Club

1986-1993: TPC Las Colinas

1994-2008: TPC Four Seasons (Cottonwood Valley Course)

1994-2017: TPC Four Seasons (Tournament Players Course)

2018-2019: Trinity Forest Golf Club

2021-present: TPC Craig Ranch

AT&T Byron Nelson past sponsors

AT&T Byron Nelson has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

1944: Texas Victory Open

1945: Dallas Open

1946: Dallas Invitational

May 1956: Dallas Centennial Open

June 1956: Texas International Open

1957-1967: Dallas Open Invitational

1968-1987: Byron Nelson Golf Classic

1988-2000: GTE Byron Nelson (Golf) Classic

2001-2002: Verizon Byron Nelson Classic

2003-2009: EDS Byron Nelson Championship

2009-2014: HP Byron Nelson Championship

2015-present: AT&T Byron Nelson

AT&T Byron Nelson history & results