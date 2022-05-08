AT&T Byron Nelson history, results and past winners

The AT&T Byron Nelson is the PGA Tour's Dallas-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in May as a wrapper around the PGA Championship.
The event, which was first played in 1944 as the Texas Victory Open, originally started out as city championship. The tournament was played for three years before a decade-long break. The event returned, played in back to back months in 1956, and bounced around the Dallas and Irving areas.
In 1968, the tournament was renamed in honor of Nelson, the man with the most consecutive PGA Tour wins.
Tom Watson has the most victories in the event's history, including over Nelson himself, with four wins, including three in a row from 1978-1980.
AT&T Byron Nelson format
The AT&T Byron Nelson is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
AT&T Byron Nelson host courses
- 1944: Lakewood Country Club
- 1945: Dallas Country Club
- 1946: Brook Hollow Golf Club
- 1956 (twice): Preston Hollow Country Club
- 1957: Glen Lake Country Club
- 1958-1967: Oak Cliff Country Club
- 1968-1982: Preston Trail Golf Club
- 1983-1985: Las Colinas Sports Club
- 1986-1993: TPC Las Colinas
- 1994-2008: TPC Four Seasons (Cottonwood Valley Course)
- 1994-2017: TPC Four Seasons (Tournament Players Course)
- 2018-2019: Trinity Forest Golf Club
- 2021-present: TPC Craig Ranch
AT&T Byron Nelson past sponsors
AT&T Byron Nelson has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:
- 1944: Texas Victory Open
- 1945: Dallas Open
- 1946: Dallas Invitational
- May 1956: Dallas Centennial Open
- June 1956: Texas International Open
- 1957-1967: Dallas Open Invitational
- 1968-1987: Byron Nelson Golf Classic
- 1988-2000: GTE Byron Nelson (Golf) Classic
- 2001-2002: Verizon Byron Nelson Classic
- 2003-2009: EDS Byron Nelson Championship
- 2009-2014: HP Byron Nelson Championship
- 2015-present: AT&T Byron Nelson
AT&T Byron Nelson history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2021
|Lee Kyoung-hoon
|263
|−25
|3
|$1,458,000
|2020
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|Kang Sung-hoon
|261
|−23
|2
|$1,422,000
|2018
|Aaron Wise
|261
|−23
|3
|$1,386,000
|2017
|Billy Horschel
|268
|−12
|PO
|$1,350,000
|2016
|Sergio García (2)
|265
|−15
|PO
|$1,314,000
|2015
|Steven Bowditch
|259
|−18
|4
|$1,278,000
|2014
|Brendon Todd
|266
|−14
|2
|$1,242,000
|2013
|Bae Sang-moon
|267
|−13
|2
|$1,206,000
|2012
|Jason Dufner
|269
|−11
|1
|$1,170,000
|2011
|Keegan Bradley
|277
|−3
|PO
|$1,170,000
|2010
|Jason Day
|270
|−10
|2
|$1,170,000
|2009
|Rory Sabbatini
|261
|−19
|2
|$1,170,000
|2008
|Adam Scott
|273
|−7
|PO
|$1,152,000
|2007
|Scott Verplank
|267
|−13
|1
|$1,134,000
|2006
|Brett Wetterich
|268
|−12
|1
|$1,116,000
|2005
|Ted Purdy
|265
|−15
|1
|$1,116,000
|2004
|Sergio García
|270
|−10
|PO
|$1,044,000
|2003
|Vijay Singh
|265
|−15
|2
|$1,008,000
|2002
|Shigeki Maruyama
|266
|−14
|2
|$864,000
|2001
|Robert Damron
|263
|−17
|PO
|$810,000
|2000
|Jesper Parnevik
|269
|−11
|PO
|$720,000
|1999
|Loren Roberts
|262
|−18
|PO
|$540,000
|1998
|John Cook
|265
|−15
|3
|$450,000
|1997
|Tiger Woods
|263
|−17
|2
|$324,000
|1996
|Phil Mickelson
|265
|−15
|2
|$270,000
|1995
|Ernie Els
|263
|−17
|3
|$234,000
|1994
|Neal Lancaster
|132[b]
|−9
|PO
|$216,000
|1993
|Scott Simpson
|270
|−10
|1
|$216,000
|1992
|Billy Ray Brown
|199[c]
|−11
|PO
|$198,000
|1991
|Nick Price
|270
|−10
|1
|$198,000
|1990
|Payne Stewart
|202[c]
|−8
|2
|$180,000
|1989
|Jodie Mudd
|265
|−15
|PO
|$180,000
|1988
|Bruce Lietzke (2)
|271
|−9
|PO
|$135,000
|1987
|Fred Couples
|266
|−14
|PO
|$108,000
|1986
|Andy Bean
|269
|−11
|1
|$108,000
|1985
|Bob Eastwood
|272
|−8
|PO
|$90,000
|1984
|Craig Stadler
|276
|−8
|1
|$90,000
|1983
|Ben Crenshaw
|273
|−7
|1
|$72,000
|1982
|Bob Gilder
|266
|−14
|5
|$63,000
|1981
|Bruce Lietzke
|281
|1
|PO
|$54,000
|1980
|Tom Watson (4)
|274
|−6
|1
|$54,000
|1979
|Tom Watson (3)
|275
|−5
|PO
|$54,000
|1978
|Tom Watson (2)
|272
|−8
|1
|$40,000
|1977
|Raymond Floyd
|276
|−8
|2
|$40,000
|1976
|Mark Hayes
|273
|−11
|2
|$40,000
|1975
|Tom Watson
|269
|−15
|2
|$35,000
|1974
|Buddy Allin
|269
|−15
|4
|$30,000
|1973
|Lanny Wadkins
|277
|−3
|PO
|$30,000
|1972
|Chi-Chi Rodríguez
|273
|−7
|PO
|$25,000
|1971
|Jack Nicklaus (2)
|274
|−6
|2
|$25,000
|1970
|Jack Nicklaus
|274
|−6
|PO
|$20,000
|1969
|Bruce Devlin
|277
|−3
|1
|$20,000
|1968
|Miller Barber
|270
|−10
|1
|$20,000
|1967
|Bert Yancey
|274
|−10
|1
|$20,000
|1966
|Roberto De Vicenzo
|276
|−8
|1
|$15,000
|1965
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1964
|Charles Coody
|271
|−13
|1
|$5,800
|1963
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1962
|Billy Maxwell
|277
|−3
|4
|$5,300
|1961
|Earl Stewart
|278
|−6
|1
|$4,300
|1960
|Johnny Pott
|275
|−5
|PO
|$3,500
|1959
|Julius Boros
|274
|−10
|1
|$3,500
|1958
|Sam Snead (3)
|272
|−8
|PO
|$3,500
|1957
|Sam Snead (2)
|264
|−20
|10
|$8,000
|1956 (Jun)
|Peter Thomson
|267
|−13
|PO
|$13,478
|1956 (May)
|Don January
|268
|−12
|1
|$6,000
|1946
|Ben Hogan
|284
|4
|2
|$2,000
|1945
|Sam Snead
|276
|−12
|4
|$2,000
|1944
|Byron Nelson
|276
|−8
|10
|$2,000