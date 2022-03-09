2022 Honda LPGA Thailand purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 Honda LPGA Thailand purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

03/09/2022 at 12:22 pm
The 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand purse is set for $1.6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $240,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand field is headed by Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee, Danielle Kang and more.

This is the fifth event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.

After 36 holes, there is not a cut to the top 70 players, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour. There are 67 players in the field.

The event is played this year at Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course) in Chonburi, Thailand.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament gets 500 Race to the CME Globe points, which will help them toward getting into the top 60 that qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $240,000
2 $150,067
3 $108,863
4 $84,214
5 $67,783
6 $55,459
7 $46,421
8 $40,670
9 $36,562
10 $33,275
11 $30,810
12 $28,756
13 $26,948
14 $25,305
15 $23,826
16 $22,512
17 $21,362
18 $20,376
19 $19,555
20 $18,897
21 $18,240
22 $17,582
23 $16,926
24 $16,268
25 $15,693
26 $15,118
27 $14,542
28 $13,967
29 $13,392
30 $12,899
31 $12,406
32 $11,913
33 $11,420
34 $10,927
35 $10,517
36 $10,105
37 $9,696
38 $9,284
39 $8,873
40 $8,545
41 $8,216
42 $7,888
43 $7,558
44 $7,230
45 $6,984
46 $6,737
47 $6,490
48 $6,244
49 $5,997
50 $5,751
51 $5,587
52 $5,423
53 $5,258
54 $5,094
55 $4,929
56 $4,765
57 $4,601
58 $4,436
59 $4,273
60 $4,108
61 $4,027
62 $3,943
63 $3,862
64 $3,780
65 $3,697
66 $3,615
67 $3,533

