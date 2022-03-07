2022 Honda LPGA Thailand field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course) in Chonburi, Thailand.

The Honda LPGA Thailand field is headlined by the likes of Brooke Henderson, Danielle Kang, Patty Tavatanakit and more.

This is set to be a 67-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth event of the season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the fifth event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, which is a limited-field event.

The week-of alternate list is set.

The field will be playing for a $1.6 million purse, with 27 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Honda LPGA Thailand field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Chella Choi

Na Yeon Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Jenny Coleman

Perrine Delacour

Hannah Green

Jaye Marie Green

Mina Harigae

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Wei-Ling Hsu

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Sarah Kemp

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

A Lim Kim

Jennifer Kupcho

Minjee Lee

Jeongeun Lee

Min Lee

Alison Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Caroline Masson

Wichanee Meechai

Giulia Molinaro

Yealimi Noh

Su Oh

Kaitlyn Papp

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Mel Reid

So Yeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Hinako Shibuno

Jennifer Song

Jasmine Suwannapura

Emma Talley

Rina Tatematsu

Patty Tavatanakit

Prima Thammaraks

Atthaya Thitikul

Albane Valenzuela

Chanettee Wannasaen

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Top 50 players in 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand field