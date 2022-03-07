2022 Honda LPGA Thailand field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course) in Chonburi, Thailand.
The Honda LPGA Thailand field is headlined by the likes of Brooke Henderson, Danielle Kang, Patty Tavatanakit and more.
This is set to be a 67-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth event of the season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the fifth event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, which is a limited-field event.
The week-of alternate list is set.
The field will be playing for a $1.6 million purse, with 27 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Honda LPGA Thailand field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Chella Choi
- Na Yeon Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Jenny Coleman
- Perrine Delacour
- Hannah Green
- Jaye Marie Green
- Mina Harigae
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Megan Khang
- Hyo Joo Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Minjee Lee
- Jeongeun Lee
- Min Lee
- Alison Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Yu Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Caroline Masson
- Wichanee Meechai
- Giulia Molinaro
- Yealimi Noh
- Su Oh
- Kaitlyn Papp
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Mel Reid
- So Yeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jennifer Song
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Emma Talley
- Rina Tatematsu
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Prima Thammaraks
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Albane Valenzuela
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
