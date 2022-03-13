2022 Honda LPGA Thailand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand final leaderboard is headed by winner Nanna Koerstz Madsen, who started the year with her first-career LPGA Tour win at Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course) in Chonburi, Thailand.

Madsen looked in charge of the tournament heading down the 72nd hole, but the Dane made a shocking bogey on the short par 5 to fall into a playoff with Xiyu Lin on 26-under 262.

After matching scores on the 18th in the first two playoff holes, Madsen hit her second shot from the rough in the third playoff hole to 8 feet, setting up the winning eagle putt which she made to capture her maiden LPGA win.

Celine Boutier finished in solo third, a shot out of the playoff.

Madsen won the $240,000 winner's share of the $1,600,000 purse.

Honda LPGA Thailand recap notes

Madsen picks up the win in the fifth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time.

By winning the event, Madsen earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not 36-hole cut with 66 players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2022 JTBC Classic in California.

2022 Honda LPGA Thailand final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details