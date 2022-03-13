2022 Honda LPGA Thailand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Honda LPGA Thailand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/13/2022 at 11:17 am
The 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand final leaderboard is headed by winner Nanna Koerstz Madsen, who started the year with her first-career LPGA Tour win at Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course) in Chonburi, Thailand.

Madsen looked in charge of the tournament heading down the 72nd hole, but the Dane made a shocking bogey on the short par 5 to fall into a playoff with Xiyu Lin on 26-under 262.

After matching scores on the 18th in the first two playoff holes, Madsen hit her second shot from the rough in the third playoff hole to 8 feet, setting up the winning eagle putt which she made to capture her maiden LPGA win.

Celine Boutier finished in solo third, a shot out of the playoff.

Madsen won the $240,000 winner's share of the $1,600,000 purse.

Honda LPGA Thailand recap notes

Madsen picks up the win in the fifth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time.

By winning the event, Madsen earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not 36-hole cut with 66 players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2022 JTBC Classic in California.

2022 Honda LPGA Thailand final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -26 65 64 66 67 262 $240,000
2 Xiyu Lin -26 64 66 66 66 262 $150,488
3 Celine Boutier -25 65 64 67 67 263 $109,168
T4 Amy Yang -23 66 69 66 64 265 $76,212
T4 Brooke M. Henderson -23 65 67 66 67 265 $76,212
T6 Hyo Joo Kim -22 69 65 67 65 266 $51,083
T6 Jennifer Kupcho -22 65 67 67 67 266 $51,083
T8 Jeongeun Lee6 -20 66 68 70 64 268 $35,428
T8 Atthaya Thitikul -20 70 67 66 65 268 $35,428
T8 Danielle Kang -20 66 69 67 66 268 $35,428
T8 Hinako Shibuno -20 67 68 66 67 268 $35,428
T12 Yuka Saso -19 68 70 69 62 269 $24,223
T12 Leona Maguire -19 70 66 69 64 269 $24,223
T12 Esther Henseleit -19 63 71 70 65 269 $24,223
T12 Lucy Li -19 67 69 64 69 269 $24,223
T12 Minjee Lee -19 69 64 67 69 269 $24,223
T12 Alison Lee -19 65 68 66 70 269 $24,223
T12 Nasa Hataoka -19 63 65 70 71 269 $24,223
T19 Patty Tavatanakit -18 71 66 68 65 270 $19,279
T19 Gaby Lopez -18 68 66 64 72 270 $19,279
T21 Emma Talley -17 69 69 67 66 271 $16,684
T21 Perrine Delacour -17 67 73 64 67 271 $16,684
T21 A Lim Kim -17 67 69 68 67 271 $16,684
T21 So Yeon Ryu -17 69 66 68 68 271 $16,684
T21 Sarah Schmelzel -17 68 69 65 69 271 $16,684
T21 Su Oh -17 63 65 73 70 271 $16,684
T27 Megan Khang -16 69 67 69 67 272 $14,294
T27 Hannah Green -16 70 65 67 70 272 $14,294
29 Lizette Salas -15 66 70 73 64 273 $13,430
T30 Pajaree Anannarukarn -14 68 71 69 66 274 $12,441
T30 Matilda Castren -14 70 68 68 68 274 $12,441
T30 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -14 65 71 67 71 274 $12,441
T33 Jennifer Song -13 69 71 70 65 275 $10,146
T33 Madelene Sagstrom -13 68 69 73 65 275 $10,146
T33 Jeongeun Lee5 -13 68 68 73 66 275 $10,146
T33 Jasmine Suwannapura -13 73 69 66 67 275 $10,146
T33 Stacy Lewis -13 67 70 71 67 275 $10,146
T33 Yu Liu -13 66 70 72 67 275 $10,146
T33 Jaravee Boonchant -13 70 65 71 69 275 $10,146
T40 Ariya Jutanugarn -12 74 66 70 66 276 $8,074
T40 Giulia Molinaro -12 71 72 66 67 276 $8,074
T40 Wei-Ling Hsu -12 69 70 68 69 276 $8,074
T40 Carlota Ciganda -12 66 67 71 72 276 $8,074
T44 Aditi Ashok -11 70 72 68 67 277 $7,003
T44 Moriya Jutanugarn -11 70 68 72 67 277 $7,003
T44 Kaitlyn Papp -11 68 70 71 68 277 $7,003
T47 Caroline Masson -10 68 74 70 66 278 $6,138
T47 Angel Yin -10 71 68 71 68 278 $6,138
T47 Chanettee Wannasaen -10 73 70 66 69 278 $6,138
T47 Min Lee -10 67 68 71 72 278 $6,138
T51 Mina Harigae -9 68 76 69 66 279 $5,191
T51 Chella Choi -9 71 71 70 67 279 $5,191
T51 In Gee Chun -9 68 69 74 68 279 $5,191
T51 Mel Reid -9 71 71 67 70 279 $5,191
T51 Brittany Altomare -9 68 71 68 72 279 $5,191
T51 Emily Kristine Pedersen -9 70 67 69 73 279 $5,191
57 Jaye Marie Green -8 74 70 67 69 280 $4,614
58 Yealimi Noh -7 71 69 70 71 281 $4,449
T59 Albane Valenzuela -5 71 75 70 67 283 $4,202
T59 Marina Alex -5 71 67 74 71 283 $4,202
T61 Wichanee Meechai -1 75 74 68 70 287 $4,038
T61 Rina Tatematsu (a) -1 69 70 74 74 287 $0
T63 Na Yeon Choi 2 73 69 77 71 290 $3,913
T63 Prima Thammaraks 2 71 75 71 73 290 $3,913
65 Jenny Coleman 3 73 73 73 72 291 $3,791
66 Ashleigh Buhai 4 77 70 69 76 292 $3,707

