2022 HSBC Women's World Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
02/28/2022 at 12:03 pm
The 2022 HSBC Women's World Championship purse is set for $1.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $255,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2022 HSBC Women's World Championship field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang and more.

This is the fourth event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.

After 36 holes, there is not a cut to the top 70 players, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour. There are 66 players in the field.

The event is played this year at Sentosa Golf Club (New Tanjong Course) in Singapore.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament gets 500 Race to the CME Globe points, which will help them toward getting into the top 60 that qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $255,000
2 $159,893
3 $115,991
4 $89,728
5 $72,221
6 $59,090
7 $49,461
8 $43,333
9 $38,956
10 $35,454
11 $32,827
12 $30,638
13 $28,712
14 $26,962
15 $25,386
16 $23,986
17 $22,761
18 $21,710
19 $20,835
20 $20,134
21 $19,435
22 $18,733
23 $18,034
24 $17,333
25 $16,721
26 $16,108
27 $15,494
28 $14,882
29 $14,269
30 $13,744
31 $13,218
32 $12,693
33 $12,168
34 $11,642
35 $11,206
36 $10,767
37 $10,331
38 $9,892
39 $9,454
40 $9,104
41 $8,754
42 $8,405
43 $8,053
44 $7,704
45 $7,441
46 $7,178
47 $6,915
48 $6,653
49 $6,390
50 $6,127
51 $5,953
52 $5,778
53 $5,602
54 $5,428
55 $5,252
56 $5,077
57 $4,903
58 $4,727
59 $4,553
60 $4,377
61 $4,290
62 $4,201
63 $4,114
64 $4,027
65 $3,939
66 $3,852

