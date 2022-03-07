2022 HSBC Women's World Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
03/07/2022 at 9:54 am
The 2022 HSBC Women's World Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jin Young Ko, who started the year with her first LPGA Tour win at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Ko shot her 15th consecutive round in the 60s on Sunday, closing with 6-under 66 to win on 17-under 271. Minjee Lee and In Gee Chun finished in second place, both two shots behind Ko.

Atthaya Thitikul and Jeongeun Lee6 finished in joint fourth place on 14-under total.

Ko won the $255,000 winner's share of the $1,700,000 purse.

HSBC Women's World Championship recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the third LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time.

By winning the event, Ko earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not 36-hole cut with 64 players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand.

2022 HSBC Women's World Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Jin Young Ko -17 69 67 69 66 271 $255,000
T2 Minjee Lee -15 71 69 70 63 273 $138,747
T2 In Gee Chun -15 70 68 66 69 273 $138,747
T4 Atthaya Thitikul -14 69 68 70 67 274 $81,447
T4 Jeongeun Lee6 -14 70 70 65 69 274 $81,447
T6 Hannah Green -13 74 69 66 66 275 $50,923
T6 Brooke M. Henderson -13 69 68 71 67 275 $50,923
T6 Amy Yang -13 69 67 71 68 275 $50,923
T9 A Lim Kim -11 68 70 73 66 277 $37,422
T9 Danielle Kang -11 68 71 68 70 277 $37,422
T11 Xiyu Lin -10 69 72 71 66 278 $31,918
T11 Nasa Hataoka -10 72 71 67 68 278 $31,918
T13 Momoko Ueda -9 71 71 73 64 279 $26,415
T13 Sarah Schmelzel -9 69 71 73 66 279 $26,415
T13 Perrine Delacour -9 70 72 69 68 279 $26,415
T13 Leona Maguire -9 70 72 69 68 279 $26,415
T17 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -8 69 73 71 67 280 $20,722
T17 Inbee Park -8 68 71 73 68 280 $20,722
T17 Ariya Jutanugarn -8 72 68 71 69 280 $20,722
T17 Yealimi Noh -8 75 64 71 70 280 $20,722
T17 Megan Khang -8 69 68 73 70 280 $20,722
T17 Pajaree Anannarukarn -8 69 69 71 71 280 $20,722
T23 Lydia Ko -7 69 73 72 67 281 $17,464
T23 Ayaka Furue -7 72 70 71 68 281 $17,464
T23 Gaby Lopez -7 70 70 71 70 281 $17,464
T26 Wei-Ling Hsu -6 70 71 74 67 282 $14,428
T26 Hyo Joo Kim -6 72 70 72 68 282 $14,428
T26 Jeongeun Lee -6 71 73 69 69 282 $14,428
T26 Carlota Ciganda -6 70 72 71 69 282 $14,428
T26 Patty Tavatanakit -6 67 74 71 70 282 $14,428
T26 Madelene Sagstrom -6 71 69 71 71 282 $14,428
T26 Su Oh -6 69 70 71 72 282 $14,428
T33 Stacy Lewis -4 73 72 71 68 284 $11,974
T33 Jenny Shin -4 70 71 70 73 284 $11,974
T35 Marina Alex -3 74 74 70 67 285 $9,796
T35 Chella Choi -3 74 69 74 68 285 $9,796
T35 Moriya Jutanugarn -3 74 72 70 69 285 $9,796
T35 Alison Lee -3 72 70 74 69 285 $9,796
T35 So Yeon Ryu -3 72 71 71 71 285 $9,796
T35 Celine Boutier -3 72 72 69 72 285 $9,796
T35 Jennifer Kupcho -3 69 71 71 74 285 $9,796
T35 Angel Yin -3 69 69 73 74 285 $9,796
T43 Yuka Saso -2 71 73 73 69 286 $7,638
T43 Emily Kristine Pedersen -2 71 70 75 70 286 $7,638
T43 Min Lee -2 71 72 72 71 286 $7,638
T43 Emma Talley -2 72 70 72 72 286 $7,638
47 Hinako Shibuno -1 76 70 73 68 287 $6,956
48 Sei Young Kim E 74 74 67 73 288 $6,692
49 Esther Henseleit 1 71 72 75 71 289 $6,427
50 Lizette Salas 2 70 75 74 71 290 $6,163
T51 Jasmine Suwannapura 3 72 77 73 69 291 $5,635
T51 Brittany Altomare 3 74 74 74 69 291 $5,635
T51 Ashleigh Buhai 3 69 74 77 71 291 $5,635
T51 Mina Harigae 3 74 74 71 72 291 $5,635
T51 Caroline Masson 3 70 74 73 74 291 $5,635
T56 Wichanee Meechai 4 73 76 76 67 292 $5,019
T56 Sarah Kemp 4 75 71 73 73 292 $5,019
T58 Matilda Castren 6 74 75 74 71 294 $4,667
T58 Yu Liu 6 72 74 77 71 294 $4,667
60 Mel Reid 7 78 72 76 69 295 $4,403
T61 Jenny Coleman 8 79 68 77 72 296 $4,315
T61 Xiaowen Yin (a) 8 81 70 72 73 296 $0
63 Sung Hyun Park 11 75 76 72 76 299 $4,226
64 Sock Hwee Koh 15 80 79 71 73 303 $4,138

