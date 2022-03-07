2022 HSBC Women’s World Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 HSBC Women's World Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jin Young Ko, who started the year with her first LPGA Tour win at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Ko shot her 15th consecutive round in the 60s on Sunday, closing with 6-under 66 to win on 17-under 271. Minjee Lee and In Gee Chun finished in second place, both two shots behind Ko.

Atthaya Thitikul and Jeongeun Lee6 finished in joint fourth place on 14-under total.

Ko won the $255,000 winner's share of the $1,700,000 purse.

HSBC Women's World Championship recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the third LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time.

By winning the event, Ko earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not 36-hole cut with 64 players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand.

2022 HSBC Women's World Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

