2022 HSBC Women’s World Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 HSBC Women's World Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong Course in Singapore.

The HSBC Women's World Championship field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Yuka Saso and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third event of the season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the third event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.

We do not yet have the two Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, for the second full-field event of the year.

The week-of alternate list is set, with Q-Series graduates getting to the top of the list.

The field will be playing for a $1.7 million purse, with 33 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Jenny Coleman

Perrine Delacour

Ayaka Furue

Hannah Green

Mina Harigae

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Eun Hee Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Sarah Kemp

Megan Khang

A Lim Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Sock Hwee Koh

Jennifer Kupcho

Alison Lee

Jeongeun Lee

Min Lee

Minjee Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Xiyu Lin

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Caroline Masson

Wichanee Meechai

Yealimi Noh

Su Oh

Inbee Park

Sung Hyun Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Mel Reid

So Yeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jasmine Suwannapura

Emma Talley

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Momoko Ueda

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Xiaowen Yin

