2022 HSBC Women’s World Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 HSBC Women's World Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong Course in Singapore.
The HSBC Women's World Championship field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Yuka Saso and more.
This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third event of the season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the third event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.
We do not yet have the two Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, for the second full-field event of the year.
The week-of alternate list is set, with Q-Series graduates getting to the top of the list.
The field will be playing for a $1.7 million purse, with 33 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 HSBC Women's World Championship field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Chella Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Jenny Coleman
- Perrine Delacour
- Ayaka Furue
- Hannah Green
- Mina Harigae
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Eun Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Megan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Sock Hwee Koh
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Alison Lee
- Jeongeun Lee
- Min Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Lin
- Yu Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Caroline Masson
- Wichanee Meechai
- Yealimi Noh
- Su Oh
- Inbee Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Mel Reid
- So Yeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Emma Talley
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Momoko Ueda
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
Top 50 players in 2022 HSBC Women's World Championship field
- 1. Jin Young Ko
- 3. Lydia Ko
- 4. Inbee Park
- 5. Danielle Kang
- 6. Sei Young Kim
- 7. Yuka Saso
- 8. Minjee Lee
- 9. Nasa Hataoka
- 11. Brooke Henderson
- 12. Hyo-Joo Kim
- 13. Patty Tavatanakit
- 14. Ayaka Furue
- 18. Leona Maguire
- 19. Jeongeun Lee6
- 20. Atthaya Thitikul
- 21. Celine Boutier
- 22. Lizette Salas
- 25. So Yeon Ryu
- 28. Charley Hull
- 29. Hannah Green
- 30. Ariya Jutanugarn
- 35. In Gee Chun
- 36. Megan Khang
- 37. Moriya Jutanugarn
- 39. Madelene Sagstrom
- 41. Stacy Lewis
- 42. Hinako Shibuno
- 44. A Lim Kim
- 45. Gaby Lopez
- 46. Yealimi Noh
- 47. Carlota Ciganda
- 49. Xiyu Lin
- 50. Mina Harigae