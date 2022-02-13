Who is Sahith Theegala? Bio for the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open leader

Sahith Theegala has the lead going into the final round of the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour party of the year in the Arizona desert. At 14-under total through 54 holes, Theegala could secure his first PGA Tour win against a strong field at TPC Scottsdale.

Theegala is 24 years old, and he has status on the PGA Tour this season after securing a card through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals back in the fall of 2021. Coming into this week, Theegala had played in 11 events this season, making the cut in seven of the events. Theegala's best finish is T-8 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

However, for Theegala, his journey to the PGA Tour and being on the precipice of a life-changing PGA Tour win is a remarkable story.

Theegala is hitting his prime

Sahith Theegala has won at every level, including at Pepperdine University, where he was a standout collegiate player known for his phenomenal short game, quick play and love of imaginative golf.

On the Korn Ferry Tour during the 2021 superseason, Theegala earned enough points to get into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where he finished T-4 and 6th in the final two events to secure PGA Tour status.

Entering this week, Theegala was 88th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 318th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status achieved by graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour last summer.

In his personal life, Theegala is still at home with his parents in California as he makes his way in the world.

What a win in Phoenix means

With a win today, Theegala would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including berths into the The Players in March, the Masters next April, the 2023 PGA Championship and British Open Championship in July. He would gain fully exempt status for the remainder of this season and the next two after that. And, according to the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open payout, he would win $1.476 million to top it all off.