2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic tee times and pairings: Round 2

The European Tour's best are competing in Ras al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates this week for the Ras al Khaimah Classic.

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic format features a field of 132 professionals who are competing in their own tournament, with pros taking on the Al Hamra Golf Club.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds.

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic second round starts at 7:10 a.m. local time -- or 10:10 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday in the United States -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 1:20 p.m. local time -- or 4:20 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday -- with the final groups of the day off the first and 10th tees.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic second round on TV starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic live stream through European Tour through Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic tee times for Round 2

All times are Dubai local, which is 9 hours ahead of US Eastern time

RELATED: 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic tee times for Round 1

No. 1

7:10 a.m. -- Julien Guerrier, Ashley Chesters, Cormac Sharvin

7:20 a.m. -- Yannik Paul, Niklas Nørgaard Møller, Jack Singh Brar

7:30 a.m. -- Kalle Samooja, Ryan Fox, Marcel Schneider

7:40 a.m. -- Matthew Jordan, Connor Syme, Marc Warren

7:50 a.m. -- George Coetzee, Edoardo Molinari, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

8:00 a.m. -- Ewen Ferguson, Alvaro Quiros, Andrew Wilson

8:10 a.m. -- Nino Bertasio, Arjun Gupta, Andrea Pavan

8:20 a.m. -- Matti Schmid, Justin Walters, Darius Van Driel

8:30 a.m. -- Chase Hanna, Oliver Wilson

8:40 a.m. -- Fabrizio Zanotti, Wade Ormsby, Scott Hend

8:50 a.m. -- Renato Paratore, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Gavin Green

11:40 a.m. -- Sebastian Soderberg, Jonathan Caldwell, Joakim Lagergren

11:50 a.m. -- Matthew Southgate, Nacho Elvira, Grant Forrest

12:00 p.m. -- Thriston Lawrence, Marcus Helligkilde, Kristoffer Broberg

12:10 p.m. -- Thorbjørn Olesen, Matthieu Pavon, Romain Langasque

12:20 p.m. -- Alexander Björk, Laurie Canter, Jeff Winther

12:30 p.m. -- David Law, Haotong Li, Guido Migliozzi

12:40 p.m. -- Nicolai Højgaard, Robert Macintyre, Rafa Cabrera Bello

12:50 p.m. -- Andy Sullivan, Jason Scrivener, Tapio Pulkkanen

1:00 p.m. -- Sami Välimäki, Thomas Bjørn, Joost Luiten

1:10 p.m. -- Craig Vance, Maximilian Kieffer, Marcus Kinhult

1:20 p.m. -- Jazz Janewattananond, Ahmad Skaik, Daniel Gavins

No. 10

7:10 a.m. -- Richard Mcevoy, Oliver Farr, Wil Besseling

7:20 a.m. -- Jorge Campillo, Oliver Bekker, Scott Jamieson

7:30 a.m. -- Marcus Armitage, Joachim B. Hansen, Shaun Norris

7:40 a.m. -- Lukas Nemecz, Francesco Laporta, Masahiro Kawamura

7:50 a.m. -- Adrian Meronk, Brandon Stone, Jamie Donaldson

8:00 a.m. -- Jordan Smith, Rasmus Højgaard, Thomas Detry

8:10 a.m. -- Adri Arnaus, Justin Harding, Richard Bland

8:20 a.m. -- Pablo Larrazábal, James Morrison, Ashun Wu

8:30 a.m. -- Adrian Otaegui, Daniel Van Tonder, Steven Brown

8:40 a.m. -- Chris Paisley, Alexander Levy

8:50 a.m. -- Santiago Tarrio, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Sebastian Heisele

11:40 a.m. -- Gaganjeet Bhullar, Eddie Pepperell, Ross Mcgowan

11:50 a.m. -- David Drysdale, Darren Fichardt, Ricardo Gouveia

12:00 p.m. -- Richard Sterne, Robert Rock, Frederic Lacroix

12:10 p.m. -- John Catlin, Callum Shinkwin, Ricardo Santos

12:20 p.m. -- Espen Kofstad, Shergo Al Kurdi, Jacques Kruyswijk

12:30 p.m. -- Marcel Siem, Ross Fisher, Søren Kjeldsen

12:40 p.m. -- Hurly Long, Julien Brun, Zander Lombard

12:50 p.m. -- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Dale Whitnell, Rikard Karlberg

1:00 p.m. -- David Howell, Lucas Bjerregaard, Richie Ramsay

1:10 p.m. -- Craig Howie, Hugo Leon, Issa Abou El Ela

1:20 p.m. -- Daan Huizing, Robin Roussel, Maverick Antcliff