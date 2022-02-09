2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic is a big event on the 2022 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule, with Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, hosting the event.

The Ras al Khaimah Classic field is headed by Nicolai Hojgaard, Robert MacIntyre, Thomas Detry and more, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced from the 132-player starting field.

The Ras al Khaimah Classic TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live for four days with golf action from the UAE.

Live coverage is streamed on the NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic TV times and schedule.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, Feb. 10: 3:30-8:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, Feb. 11: 3:30-8:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, Feb. 12: 3:30-8:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, Feb. 13: 3:30-7:30 a.m. on Golf Channel