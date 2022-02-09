2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic tee times and pairings: Round 1

The European Tour's best are competing in Ras al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates this week for the Ras al Khaimah Classic.

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic format features a field of 132 professionals who are competing in their own tournament, with pros taking on the Al Hamra Golf Club.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds.

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic first round starts at 7:10 a.m. local time -- or 10:10 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday in the United States -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 1:20 p.m. local time -- or 4:20 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday -- with the final groups of the day off the first and 10th tees.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic first round on TV starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic live stream through European Tour through Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic tee times for Round 1

All times are Dubai local, which is 9 hours ahead of US Eastern time

No. 1

7:10 a.m. -- Gaganjeet Bhullar, Eddie Pepperell, Ross Mcgowan

7:20 a.m. -- David Drysdale, Darren Fichardt, Ricardo Gouveia

7:30 a.m. -- Richard Sterne, Robert Rock, Frederic Lacroix

7:40 a.m. -- John Catlin, Callum Shinkwin, Ricardo Santos

7:50 a.m. -- Espen Kofstad, Shergo Al Kurdi, Jacques Kruyswijk

8:00 a.m. -- Marcel Siem, Ross Fisher, Søren Kjeldsen

8:10 a.m. -- Hurly Long, Julien Brun, Zander Lombard

8:20 a.m. -- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Dale Whitnell, Rikard Karlberg

8:30 a.m. -- David Howell, Lucas Bjerregaard, Richie Ramsay

8:40 a.m. -- Craig Howie, Hugo Leon, Issa Abou El Ela

8:50 a.m. -- Daan Huizing, Robin Roussel, Maverick Antcliff

11:40 a.m. -- Richard Mcevoy, Oliver Farr, Wil Besseling

11:50 a.m. -- Jorge Campillo, Oliver Bekker, Scott Jamieson

12:00 p.m. -- Marcus Armitage, Joachim B. Hansen, Shaun Norris

12:10 p.m. -- Lukas Nemecz, Francesco Laporta, Masahiro Kawamura

12:20 p.m. -- Adrian Meronk, Brandon Stone, Jamie Donaldson

12:30 p.m. -- Jordan Smith, Rasmus Højgaard, Thomas Detry

12:40 p.m. -- Adri Arnaus, Justin Harding, Richard Bland

12:50 p.m. -- Pablo Larrazábal, James Morrison, Ashun Wu

1:00 p.m. -- Adrian Otaegui, Daniel Van Tonder, Steven Brown

1:10 p.m. -- Oliver Fisher, Chris Paisley, Alexander Levy

1:20 p.m. -- Santiago Tarrio, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Sebastian Heisele

No. 10

7:10 a.m. -- Sebastian Soderberg, Jonathan Caldwell, Joakim Lagergren

7:20 a.m. -- Matthew Southgate, Nacho Elvira, Grant Forrest

7:30 a.m. -- Thriston Lawrence, Marcus Helligkilde, Kristoffer Broberg

7:40 a.m. -- Thorbjørn Olesen, Matthieu Pavon, Romain Langasque

7:50 a.m. -- Alexander Björk, Laurie Canter, Jeff Winther

8:00 a.m. -- David Law, Haotong Li, Guido Migliozzi

8:10 a.m. -- Nicolai Højgaard, Robert Macintyre, Rafa Cabrera Bello

8:20 a.m. -- Andy Sullivan, Jason Scrivener, Tapio Pulkkanen

8:30 a.m. -- Sami Välimäki, Thomas Bjørn, Joost Luiten

8:40 a.m. -- Craig Vance, Maximilian Kieffer, Marcus Kinhult

8:50 a.m. -- Jazz Janewattananond, Ahmad Skaik, Daniel Gavins

11:40 a.m. -- Julien Guerrier, Ashley Chesters, Cormac Sharvin

11:50 a.m. -- Yannik Paul, Niklas Nørgaard Møller, Jack Singh Brar

12:00 p.m. -- Kalle Samooja, Ryan Fox, Marcel Schneider

12:10 p.m. -- Matthew Jordan, Connor Syme, Marc Warren

12:20 p.m. -- George Coetzee, Edoardo Molinari, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

12:30 p.m. -- Ewen Ferguson, Alvaro Quiros, Andrew Wilson

12:40 p.m. -- Nino Bertasio, Arjun Gupta, Andrea Pavan

12:50 p.m. -- Matti Schmid, Justin Walters, Darius Van Driel

1:00 p.m. -- Lorenzo Gagli, Chase Hanna, Oliver Wilson

1:10 p.m. -- Fabrizio Zanotti, Wade Ormsby, Scott Hend

1:20 p.m. -- Renato Paratore, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Gavin Green