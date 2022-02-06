Taylor Moore and Kyle Adams win the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Taylor Moore and Kyle Adams win the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

02/06/2022 at 7:11 pm
Taylor Moore and Kyle Adams are the winning team at the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

With a team final round of 10-under 62 at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Moore and Adams finished at 33-under 254 to beat the team of Doc Redman and Michael Pena by a shot.

Moore and Adams are the first winners of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am since 2020, as there was no pro-am event in 2021.

The duo of Mackenzie Hughes and Alex Smith finished in third place on 30-under total, three behind the winning team.

Adams is President of RKA Investments LLC. This is Adams's first win in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Moore made the cut in the professional competition as well, finishing T-16 in the professioal tournament. He earned a spot on the PGA Tour after finishing sixth in Korn Ferry Tour points in the 2020-2021 super season.

Tom Hoge won the individual tournament by two shots, and he finished in a tie for fourth with partner Brent Handler, Chief Executive Officer of travel company Inspirato, at 28 under par.

