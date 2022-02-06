2022 Saudi International purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 Saudi International purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

02/06/2022 at 7:48 am
The 2022 Saudi International purse is set for $5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,000,000 -- not the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Saudi International field is headed by Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey and more of the world's best players. Harold Varner III looks to hold off the field for the win.

The 120-player field is an event on the Asian Tour schedule, which starts the 2022 season as the flagship event on the schedule.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get add to their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for access to tournaments and bonuses.

The winner gets 50 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

For 2022 Saudi International results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,000,000
2 $525,000
3 $315,000
4 $250,000
5 $205,000
6 $166,500
7 $142,500
8 $122,500
9 $107,000
10 $95,500
11 $87,250
12 $81,250
13 $75,750
14 $72,250
15 $69,250
16 $66,250
17 $63,250
18 $60,250
19 $57,750
20 $55,750
21 $54,500
22 $53,000
23 $51,500
24 $50,000
25 $48,500
26 $47,000
27 $45,500
28 $44,000
29 $42,500
30 $41,000
31 $40,500
32 $39,000
33 $38,000
34 $37,000
35 $36,000
36 $35,000
37 $34,000
38 $33,000
39 $32,000
40 $31,000
41 $30,250
42 $29,250
43 $28,250
44 $27,250
45 $26,750
46 $26,500
47 $25,500
48 $24,500
49 $23,500
50 $22,500
51 $21,500
52 $20,500
53 $19,500
54 $19,000
55 $18,500
56 $18,000
57 $17,500
58 $17,000
59 $16,500
60 $16,000
61 $15,500
62 $15,000
63 $14,500
64 $14,000
65 $13,500

