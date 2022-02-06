The 2022 Saudi International purse is set for $5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,000,000 -- not the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Saudi International field is headed by Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey and more of the world's best players. Harold Varner III looks to hold off the field for the win.

The 120-player field is an event on the Asian Tour schedule, which starts the 2022 season as the flagship event on the schedule.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get add to their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for access to tournaments and bonuses.

The winner gets 50 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

2022 Saudi International purse, winner's share, prize money payout

For 2022 Saudi International results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,000,000 2 $525,000 3 $315,000 4 $250,000 5 $205,000 6 $166,500 7 $142,500 8 $122,500 9 $107,000 10 $95,500 11 $87,250 12 $81,250 13 $75,750 14 $72,250 15 $69,250 16 $66,250 17 $63,250 18 $60,250 19 $57,750 20 $55,750 21 $54,500 22 $53,000 23 $51,500 24 $50,000 25 $48,500 26 $47,000 27 $45,500 28 $44,000 29 $42,500 30 $41,000 31 $40,500 32 $39,000 33 $38,000 34 $37,000 35 $36,000 36 $35,000 37 $34,000 38 $33,000 39 $32,000 40 $31,000 41 $30,250 42 $29,250 43 $28,250 44 $27,250 45 $26,750 46 $26,500 47 $25,500 48 $24,500 49 $23,500 50 $22,500 51 $21,500 52 $20,500 53 $19,500 54 $19,000 55 $18,500 56 $18,000 57 $17,500 58 $17,000 59 $16,500 60 $16,000 61 $15,500 62 $15,000 63 $14,500 64 $14,000 65 $13,500