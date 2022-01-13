The Asian Tour has a standard formula for payout percentages and distribution of its purse and prize money for almost every event. If there's a cut where 70 or more players make the final round or rounds of the tournament, there's standard table of payout percentages and distribution.

The winner of a Asian Tour event gets 18 percent of the purse. Typically, the second place player gets 11 percent of the total purse. Then it goes on like that, all the way down to 70th place, which gets 0.22 percent of the total purse.

There are a few situations where the Asian Tour doesn't follow its standard purse payout and distribution formula:

If the field has no cut, then the winner still gets 18 percent, but the money that would typically be paid out all the way to 70th place is redistributed to the field, giving them more money If the field has a cut and more than 70 players make the weekend, the Asian Tour cuts payout percentages down the leaderboard to pay out to players who made the cut

Asian Tour purse payout percentages and distribution: Starting in 2019-2020

Sample purses shown

PLACE PERCENT $1 million $3 million $5 million 1 18.00% $180,000 $540,000 $900,000 2 11.00% $110,000 $330,000 $550,000 3 6.30% $63,000 $189,000 $315,000 4 5.00% $50,000 $150,000 $250,000 5 4.10% $41,000 $123,000 $205,000 6 3.33% $33,300 $99,900 $166,500 7 2.85% $28,500 $85,500 $142,500 8 2.45% $24,500 $73,500 $122,500 9 2.14% $21,400 $64,200 $107,000 10 1.91% $19,100 $57,300 $95,500 11 1.75% $17,450 $52,350 $87,250 12 1.63% $16,250 $48,750 $81,250 13 1.52% $15,150 $45,450 $75,750 14 1.45% $14,450 $43,350 $72,250 15 1.39% $13,850 $41,550 $69,250 16 1.33% $13,250 $39,750 $66,250 17 1.27% $12,650 $37,950 $63,250 18 1.21% $12,050 $36,150 $60,250 19 1.16% $11,550 $34,650 $57,750 20 1.12% $11,150 $33,450 $55,750 21 1.09% $10,900 $32,700 $54,500 22 1.06% $10,600 $31,800 $53,000 23 1.03% $10,300 $30,900 $51,500 24 1.00% $10,000 $30,000 $50,000 25 0.97% $9,700 $29,100 $48,500 26 0.94% $9,400 $28,200 $47,000 27 0.91% $9,100 $27,300 $45,500 28 0.88% $8,800 $26,400 $44,000 29 0.85% $8,500 $25,500 $42,500 30 0.82% $8,200 $24,600 $41,000 31 0.81% $8,100 $24,300 $40,500 32 0.78% $7,800 $23,400 $39,000 33 0.76% $7,600 $22,800 $38,000 34 0.74% $7,400 $22,200 $37,000 35 0.72% $7,200 $21,600 $36,000 36 0.70% $7,000 $21,000 $35,000 37 0.68% $6,800 $20,400 $34,000 38 0.66% $6,600 $19,800 $33,000 39 0.64% $6,400 $19,200 $32,000 40 0.62% $6,200 $18,600 $31,000 41 0.61% $6,050 $18,150 $30,250 42 0.59% $5,850 $17,550 $29,250 43 0.57% $5,650 $16,950 $28,250 44 0.55% $5,450 $16,350 $27,250 45 0.54% $5,350 $16,050 $26,750 46 0.53% $5,300 $15,900 $26,500 47 0.51% $5,100 $15,300 $25,500 48 0.49% $4,900 $14,700 $24,500 49 0.47% $4,700 $14,100 $23,500 50 0.45% $4,500 $13,500 $22,500 51 0.43% $4,300 $12,900 $21,500 52 0.41% $4,100 $12,300 $20,500 53 0.39% $3,900 $11,700 $19,500 54 0.38% $3,800 $11,400 $19,000 55 0.37% $3,700 $11,100 $18,500 56 0.36% $3,600 $10,800 $18,000 57 0.35% $3,500 $10,500 $17,500 58 0.34% $3,400 $10,200 $17,000 59 0.33% $3,300 $9,900 $16,500 60 0.32% $3,200 $9,600 $16,000 61 0.31% $3,100 $9,300 $15,500 62 0.30% $3,000 $9,000 $15,000 63 0.29% $2,900 $8,700 $14,500 64 0.28% $2,800 $8,400 $14,000 65 0.27% $2,700 $8,100 $13,500 66 0.26% $2,600 $7,800 $13,000 67 0.25% $2,500 $7,500 $12,500 68 0.24% $2,400 $7,200 $12,000 69 0.23% $2,300 $6,900 $11,500 70 0.22% $2,200 $6,600 $11,000