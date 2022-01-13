Asian Tour purse payout percentages and distribution
Asian Tour

Asian Tour purse payout percentages and distribution

01/13/2022 at 3:12 pm
Golf News Net


The Asian Tour has a standard formula for payout percentages and distribution of its purse and prize money for almost every event. If there's a cut where 70 or more players make the final round or rounds of the tournament, there's standard table of payout percentages and distribution.

The winner of a Asian Tour event gets 18 percent of the purse. Typically, the second place player gets 11 percent of the total purse. Then it goes on like that, all the way down to 70th place, which gets 0.22 percent of the total purse.

There are a few situations where the Asian Tour doesn't follow its standard purse payout and distribution formula:

  1. If the field has no cut, then the winner still gets 18 percent, but the money that would typically be paid out all the way to 70th place is redistributed to the field, giving them more money
  2. If the field has a cut and more than 70 players make the weekend, the Asian Tour cuts payout percentages down the leaderboard to pay out to players who made the cut

Asian Tour purse payout percentages and distribution: Starting in 2019-2020

Sample purses shown

PLACE PERCENT $1 million $3 million $5 million
1 18.00% $180,000 $540,000 $900,000
2 11.00% $110,000 $330,000 $550,000
3 6.30% $63,000 $189,000 $315,000
4 5.00% $50,000 $150,000 $250,000
5 4.10% $41,000 $123,000 $205,000
6 3.33% $33,300 $99,900 $166,500
7 2.85% $28,500 $85,500 $142,500
8 2.45% $24,500 $73,500 $122,500
9 2.14% $21,400 $64,200 $107,000
10 1.91% $19,100 $57,300 $95,500
11 1.75% $17,450 $52,350 $87,250
12 1.63% $16,250 $48,750 $81,250
13 1.52% $15,150 $45,450 $75,750
14 1.45% $14,450 $43,350 $72,250
15 1.39% $13,850 $41,550 $69,250
16 1.33% $13,250 $39,750 $66,250
17 1.27% $12,650 $37,950 $63,250
18 1.21% $12,050 $36,150 $60,250
19 1.16% $11,550 $34,650 $57,750
20 1.12% $11,150 $33,450 $55,750
21 1.09% $10,900 $32,700 $54,500
22 1.06% $10,600 $31,800 $53,000
23 1.03% $10,300 $30,900 $51,500
24 1.00% $10,000 $30,000 $50,000
25 0.97% $9,700 $29,100 $48,500
26 0.94% $9,400 $28,200 $47,000
27 0.91% $9,100 $27,300 $45,500
28 0.88% $8,800 $26,400 $44,000
29 0.85% $8,500 $25,500 $42,500
30 0.82% $8,200 $24,600 $41,000
31 0.81% $8,100 $24,300 $40,500
32 0.78% $7,800 $23,400 $39,000
33 0.76% $7,600 $22,800 $38,000
34 0.74% $7,400 $22,200 $37,000
35 0.72% $7,200 $21,600 $36,000
36 0.70% $7,000 $21,000 $35,000
37 0.68% $6,800 $20,400 $34,000
38 0.66% $6,600 $19,800 $33,000
39 0.64% $6,400 $19,200 $32,000
40 0.62% $6,200 $18,600 $31,000
41 0.61% $6,050 $18,150 $30,250
42 0.59% $5,850 $17,550 $29,250
43 0.57% $5,650 $16,950 $28,250
44 0.55% $5,450 $16,350 $27,250
45 0.54% $5,350 $16,050 $26,750
46 0.53% $5,300 $15,900 $26,500
47 0.51% $5,100 $15,300 $25,500
48 0.49% $4,900 $14,700 $24,500
49 0.47% $4,700 $14,100 $23,500
50 0.45% $4,500 $13,500 $22,500
51 0.43% $4,300 $12,900 $21,500
52 0.41% $4,100 $12,300 $20,500
53 0.39% $3,900 $11,700 $19,500
54 0.38% $3,800 $11,400 $19,000
55 0.37% $3,700 $11,100 $18,500
56 0.36% $3,600 $10,800 $18,000
57 0.35% $3,500 $10,500 $17,500
58 0.34% $3,400 $10,200 $17,000
59 0.33% $3,300 $9,900 $16,500
60 0.32% $3,200 $9,600 $16,000
61 0.31% $3,100 $9,300 $15,500
62 0.30% $3,000 $9,000 $15,000
63 0.29% $2,900 $8,700 $14,500
64 0.28% $2,800 $8,400 $14,000
65 0.27% $2,700 $8,100 $13,500
66 0.26% $2,600 $7,800 $13,000
67 0.25% $2,500 $7,500 $12,500
68 0.24% $2,400 $7,200 $12,000
69 0.23% $2,300 $6,900 $11,500
70 0.22% $2,200 $6,600 $11,000

