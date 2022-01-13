The Asian Tour has a standard formula for payout percentages and distribution of its purse and prize money for almost every event. If there's a cut where 70 or more players make the final round or rounds of the tournament, there's standard table of payout percentages and distribution.
The winner of a Asian Tour event gets 18 percent of the purse. Typically, the second place player gets 11 percent of the total purse. Then it goes on like that, all the way down to 70th place, which gets 0.22 percent of the total purse.
There are a few situations where the Asian Tour doesn't follow its standard purse payout and distribution formula:
- If the field has no cut, then the winner still gets 18 percent, but the money that would typically be paid out all the way to 70th place is redistributed to the field, giving them more money
- If the field has a cut and more than 70 players make the weekend, the Asian Tour cuts payout percentages down the leaderboard to pay out to players who made the cut
Asian Tour purse payout percentages and distribution: Starting in 2019-2020
Sample purses shown
|PLACE
|PERCENT
|$1 million
|$3 million
|$5 million
|1
|18.00%
|$180,000
|$540,000
|$900,000
|2
|11.00%
|$110,000
|$330,000
|$550,000
|3
|6.30%
|$63,000
|$189,000
|$315,000
|4
|5.00%
|$50,000
|$150,000
|$250,000
|5
|4.10%
|$41,000
|$123,000
|$205,000
|6
|3.33%
|$33,300
|$99,900
|$166,500
|7
|2.85%
|$28,500
|$85,500
|$142,500
|8
|2.45%
|$24,500
|$73,500
|$122,500
|9
|2.14%
|$21,400
|$64,200
|$107,000
|10
|1.91%
|$19,100
|$57,300
|$95,500
|11
|1.75%
|$17,450
|$52,350
|$87,250
|12
|1.63%
|$16,250
|$48,750
|$81,250
|13
|1.52%
|$15,150
|$45,450
|$75,750
|14
|1.45%
|$14,450
|$43,350
|$72,250
|15
|1.39%
|$13,850
|$41,550
|$69,250
|16
|1.33%
|$13,250
|$39,750
|$66,250
|17
|1.27%
|$12,650
|$37,950
|$63,250
|18
|1.21%
|$12,050
|$36,150
|$60,250
|19
|1.16%
|$11,550
|$34,650
|$57,750
|20
|1.12%
|$11,150
|$33,450
|$55,750
|21
|1.09%
|$10,900
|$32,700
|$54,500
|22
|1.06%
|$10,600
|$31,800
|$53,000
|23
|1.03%
|$10,300
|$30,900
|$51,500
|24
|1.00%
|$10,000
|$30,000
|$50,000
|25
|0.97%
|$9,700
|$29,100
|$48,500
|26
|0.94%
|$9,400
|$28,200
|$47,000
|27
|0.91%
|$9,100
|$27,300
|$45,500
|28
|0.88%
|$8,800
|$26,400
|$44,000
|29
|0.85%
|$8,500
|$25,500
|$42,500
|30
|0.82%
|$8,200
|$24,600
|$41,000
|31
|0.81%
|$8,100
|$24,300
|$40,500
|32
|0.78%
|$7,800
|$23,400
|$39,000
|33
|0.76%
|$7,600
|$22,800
|$38,000
|34
|0.74%
|$7,400
|$22,200
|$37,000
|35
|0.72%
|$7,200
|$21,600
|$36,000
|36
|0.70%
|$7,000
|$21,000
|$35,000
|37
|0.68%
|$6,800
|$20,400
|$34,000
|38
|0.66%
|$6,600
|$19,800
|$33,000
|39
|0.64%
|$6,400
|$19,200
|$32,000
|40
|0.62%
|$6,200
|$18,600
|$31,000
|41
|0.61%
|$6,050
|$18,150
|$30,250
|42
|0.59%
|$5,850
|$17,550
|$29,250
|43
|0.57%
|$5,650
|$16,950
|$28,250
|44
|0.55%
|$5,450
|$16,350
|$27,250
|45
|0.54%
|$5,350
|$16,050
|$26,750
|46
|0.53%
|$5,300
|$15,900
|$26,500
|47
|0.51%
|$5,100
|$15,300
|$25,500
|48
|0.49%
|$4,900
|$14,700
|$24,500
|49
|0.47%
|$4,700
|$14,100
|$23,500
|50
|0.45%
|$4,500
|$13,500
|$22,500
|51
|0.43%
|$4,300
|$12,900
|$21,500
|52
|0.41%
|$4,100
|$12,300
|$20,500
|53
|0.39%
|$3,900
|$11,700
|$19,500
|54
|0.38%
|$3,800
|$11,400
|$19,000
|55
|0.37%
|$3,700
|$11,100
|$18,500
|56
|0.36%
|$3,600
|$10,800
|$18,000
|57
|0.35%
|$3,500
|$10,500
|$17,500
|58
|0.34%
|$3,400
|$10,200
|$17,000
|59
|0.33%
|$3,300
|$9,900
|$16,500
|60
|0.32%
|$3,200
|$9,600
|$16,000
|61
|0.31%
|$3,100
|$9,300
|$15,500
|62
|0.30%
|$3,000
|$9,000
|$15,000
|63
|0.29%
|$2,900
|$8,700
|$14,500
|64
|0.28%
|$2,800
|$8,400
|$14,000
|65
|0.27%
|$2,700
|$8,100
|$13,500
|66
|0.26%
|$2,600
|$7,800
|$13,000
|67
|0.25%
|$2,500
|$7,500
|$12,500
|68
|0.24%
|$2,400
|$7,200
|$12,000
|69
|0.23%
|$2,300
|$6,900
|$11,500
|70
|0.22%
|$2,200
|$6,600
|$11,000