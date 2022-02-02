Daniel Berger withdraws from 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
02/02/2022 at 5:51 pm
Daniel Berger withdrew from the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field on Wednesday afternoon, unable to play as defending champion.

According to the PGA Tour, Berger withdrew from the PGA Tour event after citing a back injury that will prevent him from playing.

Berger was one of the highest-ranked players in the field at Pebble Beach Golf Links, and he was among the betting favorites at 11-to-1. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds table will be adjusted to readjusted to reflect the new depth of field.

Berger won this PGA Tour event last year, overcoming Maverick McNealy for the win. Patrick Cantlay is now an overwhelming favorite to win in the pro-am, three-course tournament.

