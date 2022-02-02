2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship tee times and pairings: Round 2

The European Tour's best are competing in Ras al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates this week for the Ras al Khaimah Championship.

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship format features a field of 132 professionals who are competing in their own tournament, with pros taking on the Al Hamra Golf Club.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds.

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship second round starts at 7:10 a.m. local time -- or 10:10 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday in the United States -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Second-round tee times run through 1:20 p.m. local time -- or 4:20 a.m. Eastern time on Friday -- with the final groups of the day off the first and 10th tees.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship second round on TV starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship live stream through European Tour through Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship tee times for Round 1

All times are Dubai local, which is 9 hours ahead of US Eastern time

No. 1

7:10 a.m. -- Alvaro Quiros, Niklas Nørgaard Møller, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

7:20 a.m. -- Jack Singh Brar, Chase Hanna, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

7:30 a.m. -- Rikard Karlberg, Daniel Van Tonder, Wil Besseling

7:40 a.m. -- Julien Guerrier, Marcel Siem, Steven Brown

7:50 a.m. -- Matthieu Pavon, Kristoffer Broberg, Angel Hidalgo

8:00 a.m. -- David Horsey, George Coetzee, Edoardo Molinari

8:10 a.m. -- Eddie Pepperell, Jacques Kruyswijk, Andrew Wilson

8:20 a.m. -- Renato Paratore, Richard Mcevoy, Ross Mcgowan

8:30 a.m. -- Graeme Storm, Andrea Pavan, Sebastian Soderberg

8:40 a.m. -- Richie Ramsay, Joël Stalter, Justin Walters

8:50 a.m. -- Hugo Leon, Niklas Lemke, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

11:40 a.m. -- Richard Mansell, Benjamin Hebert, Matthew Jordan

11:50 a.m. -- Ahmad Skaik, Sami Välimäki, Adrian Otaegui

12:00 p.m. -- Kalle Samooja, James Morrison, Tapio Pulkkanen

12:10 p.m. -- Masahiro Kawamura, Grant Forrest, Nicolas Colsaerts

12:20 p.m. -- Joachim B. Hansen, Jason Scrivener, Johannes Veerman

12:30 p.m. -- Adrian Meronk, Padraig Harrington, Jordan Smith

12:40 p.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Robert Macintyre, Nicolai Højgaard

12:50 p.m. -- Brandon Stone, Francesco Laporta, Marcus Armitage

1:00 p.m. -- Maximilian Kieffer, John Catlin, Romain Langasque

1:10 p.m. -- Issa Abou El Ela, Mikko Korhonen, Scott Jamieson

1:20 p.m. -- Ricardo Gouveia, Darren Fichardt, Ricardo Santos

No. 10

7:10 a.m. -- Zander Lombard, Tom Mckibbin, Monty Scowsill

7:20 a.m. -- Matti Schmid, Oliver Wilson, Ashley Chesters

7:30 a.m. -- Marcus Helligkilde, Aaron Cockerill, Thriston Lawrence

7:40 a.m. -- Joakim Lagergren, Jeff Winther, Jorge Campillo

7:50 a.m. -- Colin Montgomerie, Thomas Bjørn, Miguel Ángel Jiménez

8:00 a.m. -- Thomas Detry, Guido Migliozzi, Alexander Björk

8:10 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Rasmus Højgaard, Richard Bland

8:20 a.m. -- Thorbjørn Olesen, Jamie Donaldson, Antoine Rozner

8:30 a.m. -- David Howell, Haotong Li, Stephen Gallacher

8:40 a.m. -- Ahmed Al Musharrekh, Nino Bertasio, David Law

8:50 a.m. -- Connor Syme, Darius Van Driel, Callum Shinkwin

11:40 a.m. -- Marcel Schneider, Lukas Nemecz, Sebastian Heisele

11:50 a.m. -- Chris Paisley, Santiago Tarrio, Ross Fisher

12:00 p.m. -- Alexander Levy, Matthew Southgate, Lorenzo Gagli

12:10 p.m. -- Alejandro Cañizares, Hurly Long, Oliver Bekker

12:20 p.m. -- Jonathan Caldwell, Dale Whitnell, Oliver Farr

12:30 p.m. -- Fabrizio Zanotti, Nacho Elvira, David Drysdale

12:40 p.m. -- Frederic Lacroix, Craig Howie, Richard Sterne

12:50 p.m. -- Søren Kjeldsen, Yannik Paul, Julien Brun

1:00 p.m. -- Marc Warren, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Espen Kofstad

1:10 p.m. -- Maverick Antcliff, Lucas Bjerregaard, Shaun Norris

1:20 p.m. -- Chris Wood, Daan Huizing, Ryan Fox