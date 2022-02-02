2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship is a big event on the 2022 DP World Tour schedule, with Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, hosting the event.

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship field is headed by Danny Willett, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernd Wiesberger and more, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced from the 132-player starting field.

The Ras al Khaimah Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live for four days with golf action from the UAE.

Live coverage is streamed on the NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com, with the TV schedule and live streaming schedule being the same.

Here are the 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship TV times and live streaming schedule to watch online.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, Feb. 3: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, Feb. 4: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, Feb. 5: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, Feb. 6: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel

2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

