2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship tee times and pairings: Round 1

The European Tour's best are competing in Ras al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates this week for the Ras al Khaimah Championship.

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship format features a field of 132 professionals who are competing in their own tournament, with pros taking on the Al Hamra Golf Club.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds.

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship first round starts at 7:10 a.m. local time -- or 10:10 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday in the United States -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 1:20 p.m. local time -- or 4:20 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday -- with the final groups of the day off the first and 10th tees.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship first round on TV starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship live stream through European Tour through Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship tee times for Round 1

All times are Dubai local, which is 9 hours ahead of US Eastern time

RELATED: 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship tee times for Round 2

No. 1

7:10 a.m. -- Marcel Schneider, Lukas Nemecz, Sebastian Heisele

7:20 a.m. -- Chris Paisley, Santiago Tarrio, Ross Fisher

7:30 a.m. -- Alexander Levy, Matthew Southgate, Lorenzo Gagli

7:40 a.m. -- Alejandro Cañizares, Hurly Long, Oliver Bekker

7:50 a.m. -- Jonathan Caldwell, Dale Whitnell, Oliver Farr

8:00 a.m. -- Fabrizio Zanotti, Nacho Elvira, David Drysdale

8:10 a.m. -- Frederic Lacroix, Craig Howie, Richard Sterne

8:20 a.m. -- Søren Kjeldsen, Yannik Paul, Julien Brun

8:30 a.m. -- Marc Warren, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Espen Kofstad

8:40 a.m. -- Maverick Antcliff, Lucas Bjerregaard, Shaun Norris

8:50 a.m. -- Chris Wood, Daan Huizing, Ryan Fox

11:40 a.m. -- Zander Lombard, Tom Mckibbin, Monty Scowsill

11:50 a.m. -- Matti Schmid, Oliver Wilson, Ashley Chesters

12:00 p.m. -- Marcus Helligkilde, Aaron Cockerill, Thriston Lawrence

12:10 p.m. -- Joakim Lagergren, Jeff Winther, Jorge Campillo

12:20 p.m. -- Colin Montgomerie, Thomas Bjørn, Miguel Ángel Jiménez

12:30 p.m. -- Thomas Detry, Guido Migliozzi, Alexander Björk

12:40 p.m. -- Danny Willett, Rasmus Højgaard, Richard Bland

12:50 p.m. -- Thorbjørn Olesen, Jamie Donaldson, Antoine Rozner

1:00 p.m. -- David Howell, Haotong Li, Stephen Gallacher

1:10 p.m. -- Ahmed Al Musharrekh, Nino Bertasio, David Law

1:20 p.m. -- Connor Syme, Darius Van Driel, Callum Shinkwin

No. 10

7:10 a.m. -- Richard Mansell, Benjamin Hebert, Matthew Jordan

7:20 a.m. -- Ahmad Skaik, Sami Välimäki, Adrian Otaegui

7:30 a.m. -- Kalle Samooja, James Morrison, Tapio Pulkkanen

7:40 a.m. -- Masahiro Kawamura, Grant Forrest, Nicolas Colsaerts

7:50 a.m. -- Joachim B. Hansen, Jason Scrivener, Johannes Veerman

8:00 a.m. -- Adrian Meronk, Padraig Harrington, Jordan Smith

8:10 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Robert Macintyre, Nicolai Højgaard

8:20 a.m. -- Brandon Stone, Francesco Laporta, Marcus Armitage

8:30 a.m. -- Maximilian Kieffer, John Catlin, Romain Langasque

8:40 a.m. -- Issa Abou El Ela, Mikko Korhonen, Scott Jamieson

8:50 a.m. -- Ricardo Gouveia, Darren Fichardt, Ricardo Santos

11:40 a.m. -- Alvaro Quiros, Niklas Nørgaard Møller, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

11:50 a.m. -- Jack Singh Brar, Chase Hanna, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

12:00 p.m. -- Rikard Karlberg, Daniel Van Tonder, Wil Besseling

12:10 p.m. -- Julien Guerrier, Marcel Siem, Steven Brown

12:20 p.m. -- Matthieu Pavon, Kristoffer Broberg, Angel Hidalgo

12:30 p.m. -- David Horsey, George Coetzee, Edoardo Molinari

12:40 p.m. -- Eddie Pepperell, Jacques Kruyswijk, Andrew Wilson

12:50 p.m. -- Renato Paratore, Richard Mcevoy, Ross Mcgowan

1:00 p.m. -- Graeme Storm, Andrea Pavan, Sebastian Soderberg

1:10 p.m. -- Richie Ramsay, Joël Stalter, Justin Walters

1:20 p.m. -- Hugo Leon, Niklas Lemke, Mike Lorenzo-Vera