2022 Saudi International field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Saudi International field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The Asian Tour field is set for this event, played at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi International field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and more.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first event of the 2022 Asian Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its normal spot, kickstarting the new season. The Saudi International had previously been sanctioned by the DP World Tour. Now it is the flagship event of the Asian Tour.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $5 million purse, with 20 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Saudi International field
- Veer Ahlawat
- Jaco Ahlers
- Shergo Al Kurdi
- Saleh Ali Al Kaabi (a)
- Othman Almulla
- Abraham Ancer
- Adri Arnaus
- Wu Ashun
- Todd Baek
- Zach Bauchou
- Danthai Boonma
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Laurie Canter
- Miguel Carballo
- Paul Casey
- Yikeun Chang
- Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)
- Sebastian Crampton
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Louis Dobbelaar
- Andrew Dodt
- Jason Dufner
- Ben Eccles
- Tony Finau
- Oliver Fisher
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sergio Garcia
- Gavin Green
- Kosuke Hamamoto
- Justin Harding
- Jack Harrison
- James Hart du Preez
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Bjorn Hellgren
- Scott Hend
- Berry Henson
- Lucas Herbert
- Rory Hie
- Josh Hill (a)
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Sam Horsfield
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Hiroshi Iwata
- Thongchai Jaidee
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Dustin Johnson
- Khalin Joshi
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Takumi Kanaya
- Shiv Kapur
- Brad Kennedy
- Mathiam Keyser
- Rashid Khan
- Taichi Kho (a)
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Joohyung Kim
- Bio Kim
- Sihwan Kim
- Hongtaek Kim
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Jason Kokrak
- Jbe Kruger
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Richard Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Steve Lewton
- Shane Lowry
- Viraj Madappa
- Matteo Manassero
- Danny Masrin
- Graeme McDowell
- Prom Meesawat
- Phil Mickelson
- Jediah Morgan
- Doyeob Mun
- Kevin Na
- Dean Naime (a)
- Joaquin Niemann
- Wade Ormsby
- Victor Perez
- Paul Peterson
- Thomas Pieters
- Panuphol Pittayarat
- Ian Poulter
- Angelo Que
- Siddikur Rahman
- Jovan Rebula
- Patrick Reed
- JC Ritchie
- Eduard Rousaud
- Ryan Ruffels
- Chikkarangappa S
- Poom Saksansin
- Faisal Salhab (a)
- Xander Schauffele
- Neil Schietekat
- Naoki Sekito
- Yoseop Seo
- Koh Deng Shan
- Saud Sharif (a)
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Chan, Shih-chang
- Trevor Simsby
- Cameron Smith
- Travis Smyth
- Natipong Srithong
- Henrik Stenson
- Pavit Tangkamolprasert
- Hideto Tanihara
- Jarin Todd
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Scott Vincent
- Rattanon Wannasrichan
- Bubba Watson
- Lee Westwood
- Matthew Wolff
- Suradit Yongcharoenchai
Top 50 players in 2022 Saudi International field
- 4. Dustin Johnson
- 7. Xander Schauffele
- 9. Bryson DeChambeau
- 11. Cameron Smith
- 16. Tony Finau
- 19. Abraham Ancer
- 21. Jason Kokrak
- 26. Patrick Reed
- 27. Paul Casey
- 28. Kevin Na
- 30. Matthew Wolff
- 31. Thomas Pieters
- 33. Joaquin Niemann
- 34. Marc Leishman
- 38. Phil Mickelson
- 41. Lee Westwood
- 42. Sergio Garcia
- 43. Tommy Fleetwood
- 44. Lucas Herbert
- 49. Shane Lowry