2022 Saudi International field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Saudi International field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The Asian Tour field is set for this event, played at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi International field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first event of the 2022 Asian Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its normal spot, kickstarting the new season. The Saudi International had previously been sanctioned by the DP World Tour. Now it is the flagship event of the Asian Tour.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $5 million purse, with 20 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Saudi International field

Veer Ahlawat

Jaco Ahlers

Shergo Al Kurdi

Saleh Ali Al Kaabi (a)

Othman Almulla

Abraham Ancer

Adri Arnaus

Wu Ashun

Todd Baek

Zach Bauchou

Danthai Boonma

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Laurie Canter

Miguel Carballo

Paul Casey

Yikeun Chang

Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)

Sebastian Crampton

Bryson DeChambeau

Louis Dobbelaar

Andrew Dodt

Jason Dufner

Ben Eccles

Tony Finau

Oliver Fisher

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Gavin Green

Kosuke Hamamoto

Justin Harding

Jack Harrison

James Hart du Preez

Tyrrell Hatton

Bjorn Hellgren

Scott Hend

Berry Henson

Lucas Herbert

Rory Hie

Josh Hill (a)

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Sam Horsfield

Rikuya Hoshino

Hiroshi Iwata

Thongchai Jaidee

Jazz Janewattananond

Dustin Johnson

Khalin Joshi

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Takumi Kanaya

Shiv Kapur

Brad Kennedy

Mathiam Keyser

Rashid Khan

Taichi Kho (a)

Phachara Khongwatmai

Joohyung Kim

Bio Kim

Sihwan Kim

Hongtaek Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Jason Kokrak

Jbe Kruger

Pablo Larrazabal

Richard Lee

Marc Leishman

Steve Lewton

Shane Lowry

Viraj Madappa

Matteo Manassero

Danny Masrin

Graeme McDowell

Prom Meesawat

Phil Mickelson

Jediah Morgan

Doyeob Mun

Kevin Na

Dean Naime (a)

Joaquin Niemann

Wade Ormsby

Victor Perez

Paul Peterson

Thomas Pieters

Panuphol Pittayarat

Ian Poulter

Angelo Que

Siddikur Rahman

Jovan Rebula

Patrick Reed

JC Ritchie

Eduard Rousaud

Ryan Ruffels

Chikkarangappa S

Poom Saksansin

Faisal Salhab (a)

Xander Schauffele

Neil Schietekat

Naoki Sekito

Yoseop Seo

Koh Deng Shan

Saud Sharif (a)

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Chan, Shih-chang

Trevor Simsby

Cameron Smith

Travis Smyth

Natipong Srithong

Henrik Stenson

Pavit Tangkamolprasert

Hideto Tanihara

Jarin Todd

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Scott Vincent

Rattanon Wannasrichan

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Matthew Wolff

Suradit Yongcharoenchai

