The American Express history, results and past winners

The American Express is the PGA Tour's first event of the calendar year on the schedule played in the mainland United States. The event is the start of a run called the West Coast Swing.

The American Express became a PGA Tour event in 1960, with Arnold Palmer taking the first version of the event, which for much of its history was five rounds or 90 holes.

In 1965, Bob Hope became the tournament host, inviting celebrities to compete alongside professionals in a unique format. Hope's name was on the tournament in 2011, eight years after his 2003 death. Other celebrities, including George Lopez, were installed as celebrity hosts and emcees.

In 2020, American Express became title sponsor, with Phil Mickelson becoming host of the event. Mickelson's notprofit Mickelson Foundation is the primary beneficiary of the event.

Until 2012, the event was 90 holes, or five rounds. It has since been a 72-hole event.

Arnold Palmer won this event five times and has three more wins than the nearest competitor on the all-time wins list. Seven players have won the event twice, including Phil Mickelson, who became the host for the event in 2019.

David Duval shot a final-round 59 to win the tournament in 1999.

The American Express format

The The American Express is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

Each pro in the field is paired with an amateur for each of the first three days. Every player gets one round in the first three days on each of the host courses. A cut is then made to the top 65 and ties for the final round at the tournament host, PGA West's Dye Stadium Course.

At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

The American Express host courses

PGA West, Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.: -present

PGA West, Nicklaus Tournament Course, La Quinta, Calif.: -present

La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, Calif.: -present

The American Express past sponsors

The American Express has had many names, but just four title sponsors over the years:

Palm Springs Desert Classic: 1960

Palm Springs Golf Classic: 1961-1964

Bob Hope Desert Classic: 1965-1983

Bob Hope Desert Classic: 1984-1985

Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: 1986-2008

Bob Hope Classic: 2009-2011

Humana Challenge: 2012-2015

CareerBuilder Challenge: 2016-2018

Desert Classic: 2019

The American Express: 2020-present

The American Express history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY 2021 Kim Si-woo 265 −23 1 $1,206,000 2020 Andrew Landry 262 −26 2 $1,206,000 2019 Adam Long 262 −26 1 $1,062,000 2018 Jon Rahm 266 −22 PO $1,062,000 2017 Hudson Swafford 268 −20 1 $1,044,000 2016 Jason Dufner 263 −25 PO $1,044,000 2015 Bill Haas (2) 266 −22 1 $1,026,000 2014 Patrick Reed 260 −28 2 $1,026,000 2013 Brian Gay 263 −25 PO $1,008,000 2012 Mark Wilson 264 −24 2 $1,008,000 2011 Jhonattan Vegas 333 −27 PO $900,000 2010 Bill Haas 330 −30 1 $900,000 2009 Pat Perez 327 −33 3 $918,000 2008 D. J. Trahan 334 −26 3 $918,000 2007 Charley Hoffman 343 −17 PO $900,000 2006 Chad Campbell 335 −25 3 $900,000 2005 Justin Leonard 332 −28 3 $846,000 2004 Phil Mickelson (2) 330 −30 PO $810,000 2003 Mike Weir 330 −30 2 $810,000 2002 Phil Mickelson 330 −30 PO $720,000 2001 Joe Durant 324 −36 4 $630,000 2000 Jesper Parnevik 331 −27 1 $540,000 1999 David Duval 334 −26 1 $540,000 1998 Fred Couples 332 −28 PO $414,000 1997 John Cook (2) 327 −33 1 $270,000 1996 Mark Brooks 337 −23 1 $234,000 1995 Kenny Perry 335 −25 1 $216,000 1994 Scott Hoch 334 −26 3 $198,000 1993 Tom Kite 325 −35 6 $198,000 1992 John Cook 336 −24 PO $198,000 1991 Corey Pavin (2) 331 −29 PO $198,000 1990 Peter Jacobsen 339 −21 1 $180,000 1989 Steve Jones 343 −17 PO $180,000 1988 Jay Haas 338 −22 2 $180,000 1987 Corey Pavin 341 −19 1 $162,000 1986 Donnie Hammond 335 −25 PO $108,000 1985 Lanny Wadkins 333 −27 PO $90,000 1984 John Mahaffey (2) 340 −20 PO $72,000 1983 Keith Fergus 335 −25 PO $67,500 1982 Ed Fiori 335 −25 PO $50,000 1981 Bruce Lietzke 335 −25 2 $50,000 1980 Craig Stadler 343 −17 2 $50,000 1979 John Mahaffey 343 −17 1 $50,000 1978 Bill Rogers 339 −21 2 $45,000 1977 Rik Massengale 337 −23 6 $40,000 1976 Johnny Miller (2) 344 −16 3 $36,000 1975 Johnny Miller 339 −21 3 $32,000 1974 Hubert Green 341 −19 2 $32,048 1973 Arnold Palmer (5) 343 −17 2 $32,000 1972 Bob Rosburg 344 −16 1 $29,000 1971 Arnold Palmer (4) 342 −18 PO $28,000 1970 Bruce Devlin 339 −21 4 $25,000 1969 Billy Casper (2) 345 −15 3 $20,000 1968 Arnold Palmer (3) 348 −12 PO $20,000 1967 Tom Nieporte 349 −11 1 $17,600 1966 Doug Sanders 349 −11 PO $15,000 1965 Billy Casper 348 −12 1 $15,000 1964 Tommy Jacobs 353 −7 PO $7,500 1963 Jack Nicklaus 345 −13 PO $9,000 1962 Arnold Palmer (2) 342 −17 3 $5,300 1961 Billy Maxwell 345 −14 2 $5,300 1960 Arnold Palmer 338 −20 3 $12,000