2022 SMBC Singapore Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 SMBC Singapore Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sadom Kaewkanjana, who earned the Asian Tour win with a victory at Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course) in Singapore.
Sadom Kaewkanjana won the tournament by three shots on 13-under 271, holding off last week's winner Joohyung Kim and Yuto Katsuragawa for the win in the final event of the pandemic-prolonged season.
Kim finished off the season-long Order of Merit title with his finish, becoming the second-youngest winner of the honor in Asian Tour history.
Kaewkanjana won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,250,000 purse.
SMBC Singapore Open recap notes
Kaewkanjana earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Kaewkanjana also earned a two-year exemption onto the Asian Tour while improving his status in the Asian Tour Order of Merit, where he is now tops on the table.
A total of 74 (of 130) players finished the tournament in the 11th event of the 2020-2022 Asian Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
2022 SMBC Singapore Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TOT
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-13
|67
|70
|65
|69
|271
|$225,000
|T2
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|-10
|68
|70
|68
|68
|274
|$108,125
|T2
|Joohyung Kim
|-10
|68
|68
|69
|69
|274
|$108,125
|4
|Sihwan Kim
|-9
|67
|66
|69
|73
|275
|$62,500
|T5
|Doyeob Mun
|-7
|70
|70
|71
|66
|277
|$42,833
|T5
|Jarin Todd
|-7
|71
|72
|68
|66
|277
|$42,833
|T5
|Veer Ahlawat
|-7
|68
|70
|70
|69
|277
|$42,833
|8
|Ben Campbell
|-6
|70
|70
|69
|69
|278
|$30,625
|T9
|Shintaro Kobayashi
|-5
|69
|70
|73
|67
|279
|$22,338
|T9
|Kosuke Hamamoto
|-5
|68
|71
|71
|69
|279
|$22,338
|T9
|Shiv Kapur
|-5
|71
|69
|70
|69
|279
|$22,338
|T9
|Bio Kim
|-5
|71
|70
|66
|72
|279
|$22,338
|T9
|Zach Murray
|-5
|68
|73
|65
|73
|279
|$22,338
|T14
|Ben Leong
|-4
|71
|73
|67
|69
|280
|$17,688
|T14
|Justin De Los Santos
|-4
|67
|71
|68
|74
|280
|$17,688
|T16
|Paul Casey
|-3
|76
|68
|71
|66
|281
|$14,670
|T16
|Dongkyu Jang
|-3
|68
|69
|73
|71
|281
|$14,670
|T16
|Matthew Griffin
|-3
|71
|69
|70
|71
|281
|$14,670
|T16
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|-3
|66
|73
|70
|72
|281
|$14,670
|T16
|Richard T. Lee
|-3
|73
|66
|70
|72
|281
|$14,670
|T16
|Travis Smyth
|-3
|72
|70
|67
|72
|281
|$14,670
|T16
|Steve Lewton
|-3
|68
|74
|65
|74
|281
|$14,670
|T23
|Panuphol Pittayarat
|-2
|71
|72
|71
|68
|282
|$11,403
|T23
|Prom Meesawat
|-2
|73
|71
|69
|69
|282
|$11,403
|T23
|Siddikur Rahman
|-2
|70
|71
|71
|70
|282
|$11,403
|T23
|Shunya Takeyasu
|-2
|69
|73
|69
|71
|282
|$11,403
|T23
|Chen Guxin
|-2
|72
|70
|69
|71
|282
|$11,403
|T23
|Jake Higginbottom
|-2
|71
|71
|68
|72
|282
|$11,403
|T23
|Taehoon Ok
|-2
|66
|72
|71
|73
|282
|$11,403
|T23
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-2
|70
|71
|68
|73
|282
|$11,403
|T23
|Genki Okada
|-2
|70
|69
|69
|74
|282
|$11,403
|T32
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|E
|70
|71
|73
|70
|284
|$9,625
|T32
|Hongtaek Kim
|E
|71
|73
|71
|69
|284
|$9,625
|T34
|Hein Sithu
|1
|69
|74
|71
|71
|285
|$8,750
|T34
|Ratchanon Chantananuwat
|1
|68
|74
|72
|71
|285
|Amateur
|T34
|Konosuke Nakazato
|1
|74
|71
|68
|72
|285
|$8,750
|T34
|Trevor Simsby
|1
|71
|70
|72
|72
|285
|$8,750
|T34
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|1
|75
|70
|70
|70
|285
|$8,750
|T34
|Paul Peterson
|1
|70
|74
|73
|68
|285
|$8,750
|T40
|Kaito Onishi
|2
|69
|71
|74
|72
|286
|$7,771
|T40
|Danthai Boonma
|2
|69
|72
|70
|75
|286
|$7,771
|T40
|Seung Park
|2
|71
|73
|72
|70
|286
|$7,771
|T43
|Sungyeol Kwon
|3
|69
|70
|74
|74
|287
|$6,900
|T43
|Tirawat Kaewsiribandit
|3
|68
|76
|70
|73
|287
|$6,900
|T43
|Berry Henson
|3
|71
|74
|69
|73
|287
|$6,900
|T43
|Jeongwoo Ham
|3
|73
|71
|71
|72
|287
|$6,900
|T43
|Masanori Kobayashi
|3
|69
|73
|67
|78
|287
|$6,900
|T48
|Chang, Wei-lun
|4
|69
|74
|71
|74
|288
|$5,875
|T48
|Eunshin Park
|4
|71
|73
|70
|74
|288
|$5,875
|T48
|Seungsu Han
|4
|69
|74
|72
|73
|288
|$5,875
|T48
|Viraj Madappa
|4
|71
|69
|75
|73
|288
|$5,875
|T48
|Todd Sinnott
|4
|75
|68
|73
|72
|288
|$5,875
|T53
|Charlie Wi
|5
|74
|70
|70
|75
|289
|$4,844
|T53
|Natipong Srithong
|5
|71
|73
|71
|74
|289
|$4,844
|T53
|Rashid Khan
|5
|72
|73
|71
|73
|289
|$4,844
|T53
|Poom Saksansin
|5
|71
|73
|74
|71
|289
|$4,844
|T57
|Christoffer Baumann
|6
|76
|69
|71
|74
|290
|$4,375
|T57
|Yuki Shino
|6
|74
|69
|76
|71
|290
|$4,375
|T57
|Janne Kaske
|6
|73
|66
|68
|83
|290
|$4,375
|T60
|Bjorn Hellgren
|7
|70
|72
|70
|79
|291
|$3,875
|T60
|Ryoma Iwai
|7
|74
|71
|71
|75
|291
|$3,875
|T60
|Yosuke Asaji
|7
|78
|67
|72
|74
|291
|$3,875
|T60
|Koh Deng Shan
|7
|69
|76
|73
|73
|291
|$3,875
|T60
|Daniel Fox
|7
|73
|72
|74
|72
|291
|$3,875
|T65
|Chikkarangappa S
|8
|73
|71
|72
|76
|292
|$3,438
|T65
|Gunn Charoenkul
|8
|71
|71
|77
|73
|292
|$3,438
|T67
|Yuwa Kosaihira
|9
|69
|75
|72
|77
|293
|$3,125
|T67
|Jack Harrison
|9
|73
|71
|74
|75
|293
|$3,125
|T67
|Miguel Carballo
|9
|72
|73
|74
|74
|293
|$3,125
|70
|Angelo Que
|10
|72
|68
|75
|79
|294
|$2,875
|T71
|Danny Chia
|13
|71
|73
|74
|79
|297
|$2,692
|T71
|Mitchell Slorach
|13
|75
|69
|74
|79
|297
|$2,692
|T71
|Nicholas Fung
|13
|73
|72
|75
|77
|297
|$2,692
|74
|Nicklaus Chiam
|15
|69
|75
|78
|77
|299
|$2,475