2022 SMBC Singapore Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Asian Tour

2022 SMBC Singapore Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/23/2022 at 9:55 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 SMBC Singapore Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sadom Kaewkanjana, who earned the Asian Tour win with a victory at Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course) in Singapore.

Sadom Kaewkanjana won the tournament by three shots on 13-under 271, holding off last week's winner Joohyung Kim and Yuto Katsuragawa for the win in the final event of the pandemic-prolonged season.

Kim finished off the season-long Order of Merit title with his finish, becoming the second-youngest winner of the honor in Asian Tour history.

Kaewkanjana won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,250,000 purse.

SMBC Singapore Open recap notes

Kaewkanjana earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Kaewkanjana also earned a two-year exemption onto the Asian Tour while improving his status in the Asian Tour Order of Merit, where he is now tops on the table.

A total of 74 (of 130) players finished the tournament in the 11th event of the 2020-2022 Asian Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

2022 SMBC Singapore Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Sadom Kaewkanjana -13 67 70 65 69 271 $225,000
T2 Yuto Katsuragawa -10 68 70 68 68 274 $108,125
T2 Joohyung Kim -10 68 68 69 69 274 $108,125
4 Sihwan Kim -9 67 66 69 73 275 $62,500
T5 Doyeob Mun -7 70 70 71 66 277 $42,833
T5 Jarin Todd -7 71 72 68 66 277 $42,833
T5 Veer Ahlawat -7 68 70 70 69 277 $42,833
8 Ben Campbell -6 70 70 69 69 278 $30,625
T9 Shintaro Kobayashi -5 69 70 73 67 279 $22,338
T9 Kosuke Hamamoto -5 68 71 71 69 279 $22,338
T9 Shiv Kapur -5 71 69 70 69 279 $22,338
T9 Bio Kim -5 71 70 66 72 279 $22,338
T9 Zach Murray -5 68 73 65 73 279 $22,338
T14 Ben Leong -4 71 73 67 69 280 $17,688
T14 Justin De Los Santos -4 67 71 68 74 280 $17,688
T16 Paul Casey -3 76 68 71 66 281 $14,670
T16 Dongkyu Jang -3 68 69 73 71 281 $14,670
T16 Matthew Griffin -3 71 69 70 71 281 $14,670
T16 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -3 66 73 70 72 281 $14,670
T16 Richard T. Lee -3 73 66 70 72 281 $14,670
T16 Travis Smyth -3 72 70 67 72 281 $14,670
T16 Steve Lewton -3 68 74 65 74 281 $14,670
T23 Panuphol Pittayarat -2 71 72 71 68 282 $11,403
T23 Prom Meesawat -2 73 71 69 69 282 $11,403
T23 Siddikur Rahman -2 70 71 71 70 282 $11,403
T23 Shunya Takeyasu -2 69 73 69 71 282 $11,403
T23 Chen Guxin -2 72 70 69 71 282 $11,403
T23 Jake Higginbottom -2 71 71 68 72 282 $11,403
T23 Taehoon Ok -2 66 72 71 73 282 $11,403
T23 Phachara Khongwatmai -2 70 71 68 73 282 $11,403
T23 Genki Okada -2 70 69 69 74 282 $11,403
T32 Itthipat Buranatanyarat E 70 71 73 70 284 $9,625
T32 Hongtaek Kim E 71 73 71 69 284 $9,625
T34 Hein Sithu 1 69 74 71 71 285 $8,750
T34 Ratchanon Chantananuwat 1 68 74 72 71 285 Amateur
T34 Konosuke Nakazato 1 74 71 68 72 285 $8,750
T34 Trevor Simsby 1 71 70 72 72 285 $8,750
T34 Pavit Tangkamolprasert 1 75 70 70 70 285 $8,750
T34 Paul Peterson 1 70 74 73 68 285 $8,750
T40 Kaito Onishi 2 69 71 74 72 286 $7,771
T40 Danthai Boonma 2 69 72 70 75 286 $7,771
T40 Seung Park 2 71 73 72 70 286 $7,771
T43 Sungyeol Kwon 3 69 70 74 74 287 $6,900
T43 Tirawat Kaewsiribandit 3 68 76 70 73 287 $6,900
T43 Berry Henson 3 71 74 69 73 287 $6,900
T43 Jeongwoo Ham 3 73 71 71 72 287 $6,900
T43 Masanori Kobayashi 3 69 73 67 78 287 $6,900
T48 Chang, Wei-lun 4 69 74 71 74 288 $5,875
T48 Eunshin Park 4 71 73 70 74 288 $5,875
T48 Seungsu Han 4 69 74 72 73 288 $5,875
T48 Viraj Madappa 4 71 69 75 73 288 $5,875
T48 Todd Sinnott 4 75 68 73 72 288 $5,875
T53 Charlie Wi 5 74 70 70 75 289 $4,844
T53 Natipong Srithong 5 71 73 71 74 289 $4,844
T53 Rashid Khan 5 72 73 71 73 289 $4,844
T53 Poom Saksansin 5 71 73 74 71 289 $4,844
T57 Christoffer Baumann 6 76 69 71 74 290 $4,375
T57 Yuki Shino 6 74 69 76 71 290 $4,375
T57 Janne Kaske 6 73 66 68 83 290 $4,375
T60 Bjorn Hellgren 7 70 72 70 79 291 $3,875
T60 Ryoma Iwai 7 74 71 71 75 291 $3,875
T60 Yosuke Asaji 7 78 67 72 74 291 $3,875
T60 Koh Deng Shan 7 69 76 73 73 291 $3,875
T60 Daniel Fox 7 73 72 74 72 291 $3,875
T65 Chikkarangappa S 8 73 71 72 76 292 $3,438
T65 Gunn Charoenkul 8 71 71 77 73 292 $3,438
T67 Yuwa Kosaihira 9 69 75 72 77 293 $3,125
T67 Jack Harrison 9 73 71 74 75 293 $3,125
T67 Miguel Carballo 9 72 73 74 74 293 $3,125
70 Angelo Que 10 72 68 75 79 294 $2,875
T71 Danny Chia 13 71 73 74 79 297 $2,692
T71 Mitchell Slorach 13 75 69 74 79 297 $2,692
T71 Nicholas Fung 13 73 72 75 77 297 $2,692
74 Nicklaus Chiam 15 69 75 78 77 299 $2,475

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list