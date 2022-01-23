2022 SMBC Singapore Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 SMBC Singapore Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sadom Kaewkanjana, who earned the Asian Tour win with a victory at Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course) in Singapore.

Sadom Kaewkanjana won the tournament by three shots on 13-under 271, holding off last week's winner Joohyung Kim and Yuto Katsuragawa for the win in the final event of the pandemic-prolonged season.

Kim finished off the season-long Order of Merit title with his finish, becoming the second-youngest winner of the honor in Asian Tour history.

Kaewkanjana won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,250,000 purse.

SMBC Singapore Open recap notes

Kaewkanjana earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Kaewkanjana also earned a two-year exemption onto the Asian Tour while improving his status in the Asian Tour Order of Merit, where he is now tops on the table.

A total of 74 (of 130) players finished the tournament in the 11th event of the 2020-2022 Asian Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

2022 SMBC Singapore Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY 1 Sadom Kaewkanjana -13 67 70 65 69 271 $225,000 T2 Yuto Katsuragawa -10 68 70 68 68 274 $108,125 T2 Joohyung Kim -10 68 68 69 69 274 $108,125 4 Sihwan Kim -9 67 66 69 73 275 $62,500 T5 Doyeob Mun -7 70 70 71 66 277 $42,833 T5 Jarin Todd -7 71 72 68 66 277 $42,833 T5 Veer Ahlawat -7 68 70 70 69 277 $42,833 8 Ben Campbell -6 70 70 69 69 278 $30,625 T9 Shintaro Kobayashi -5 69 70 73 67 279 $22,338 T9 Kosuke Hamamoto -5 68 71 71 69 279 $22,338 T9 Shiv Kapur -5 71 69 70 69 279 $22,338 T9 Bio Kim -5 71 70 66 72 279 $22,338 T9 Zach Murray -5 68 73 65 73 279 $22,338 T14 Ben Leong -4 71 73 67 69 280 $17,688 T14 Justin De Los Santos -4 67 71 68 74 280 $17,688 T16 Paul Casey -3 76 68 71 66 281 $14,670 T16 Dongkyu Jang -3 68 69 73 71 281 $14,670 T16 Matthew Griffin -3 71 69 70 71 281 $14,670 T16 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -3 66 73 70 72 281 $14,670 T16 Richard T. Lee -3 73 66 70 72 281 $14,670 T16 Travis Smyth -3 72 70 67 72 281 $14,670 T16 Steve Lewton -3 68 74 65 74 281 $14,670 T23 Panuphol Pittayarat -2 71 72 71 68 282 $11,403 T23 Prom Meesawat -2 73 71 69 69 282 $11,403 T23 Siddikur Rahman -2 70 71 71 70 282 $11,403 T23 Shunya Takeyasu -2 69 73 69 71 282 $11,403 T23 Chen Guxin -2 72 70 69 71 282 $11,403 T23 Jake Higginbottom -2 71 71 68 72 282 $11,403 T23 Taehoon Ok -2 66 72 71 73 282 $11,403 T23 Phachara Khongwatmai -2 70 71 68 73 282 $11,403 T23 Genki Okada -2 70 69 69 74 282 $11,403 T32 Itthipat Buranatanyarat E 70 71 73 70 284 $9,625 T32 Hongtaek Kim E 71 73 71 69 284 $9,625 T34 Hein Sithu 1 69 74 71 71 285 $8,750 T34 Ratchanon Chantananuwat 1 68 74 72 71 285 Amateur T34 Konosuke Nakazato 1 74 71 68 72 285 $8,750 T34 Trevor Simsby 1 71 70 72 72 285 $8,750 T34 Pavit Tangkamolprasert 1 75 70 70 70 285 $8,750 T34 Paul Peterson 1 70 74 73 68 285 $8,750 T40 Kaito Onishi 2 69 71 74 72 286 $7,771 T40 Danthai Boonma 2 69 72 70 75 286 $7,771 T40 Seung Park 2 71 73 72 70 286 $7,771 T43 Sungyeol Kwon 3 69 70 74 74 287 $6,900 T43 Tirawat Kaewsiribandit 3 68 76 70 73 287 $6,900 T43 Berry Henson 3 71 74 69 73 287 $6,900 T43 Jeongwoo Ham 3 73 71 71 72 287 $6,900 T43 Masanori Kobayashi 3 69 73 67 78 287 $6,900 T48 Chang, Wei-lun 4 69 74 71 74 288 $5,875 T48 Eunshin Park 4 71 73 70 74 288 $5,875 T48 Seungsu Han 4 69 74 72 73 288 $5,875 T48 Viraj Madappa 4 71 69 75 73 288 $5,875 T48 Todd Sinnott 4 75 68 73 72 288 $5,875 T53 Charlie Wi 5 74 70 70 75 289 $4,844 T53 Natipong Srithong 5 71 73 71 74 289 $4,844 T53 Rashid Khan 5 72 73 71 73 289 $4,844 T53 Poom Saksansin 5 71 73 74 71 289 $4,844 T57 Christoffer Baumann 6 76 69 71 74 290 $4,375 T57 Yuki Shino 6 74 69 76 71 290 $4,375 T57 Janne Kaske 6 73 66 68 83 290 $4,375 T60 Bjorn Hellgren 7 70 72 70 79 291 $3,875 T60 Ryoma Iwai 7 74 71 71 75 291 $3,875 T60 Yosuke Asaji 7 78 67 72 74 291 $3,875 T60 Koh Deng Shan 7 69 76 73 73 291 $3,875 T60 Daniel Fox 7 73 72 74 72 291 $3,875 T65 Chikkarangappa S 8 73 71 72 76 292 $3,438 T65 Gunn Charoenkul 8 71 71 77 73 292 $3,438 T67 Yuwa Kosaihira 9 69 75 72 77 293 $3,125 T67 Jack Harrison 9 73 71 74 75 293 $3,125 T67 Miguel Carballo 9 72 73 74 74 293 $3,125 70 Angelo Que 10 72 68 75 79 294 $2,875 T71 Danny Chia 13 71 73 74 79 297 $2,692 T71 Mitchell Slorach 13 75 69 74 79 297 $2,692 T71 Nicholas Fung 13 73 72 75 77 297 $2,692 74 Nicklaus Chiam 15 69 75 78 77 299 $2,475