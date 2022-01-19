2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
01/19/2022 at 10:57 pm
The 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship purse is set for $8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,333,330 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is the first event of the year on the 2022 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emriates.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 46 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 8,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 1,330 Race to Dubai points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top five players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $5 million.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,333,330
2 $888,880
3 $500,800
4 $400,000
5 $339,200
6 $280,000
7 $240,000
8 $200,000
9 $179,200
10 $160,000
11 $147,200
12 $137,600
13 $128,800
14 $122,400
15 $117,600
16 $112,800
17 $108,000
18 $103,200
19 $99,200
20 $96,000
21 $92,800
22 $90,400
23 $88,000
24 $85,600
25 $83,200
26 $80,800
27 $78,400
28 $76,000
29 $73,600
30 $71,200
31 $68,800
32 $66,400
33 $64,000
34 $61,600
35 $60,000
36 $58,400
37 $56,800
38 $55,200
39 $53,600
40 $52,000
41 $50,400
42 $48,800
43 $47,200
44 $45,600
45 $44,000
46 $42,400
47 $40,800
48 $39,200
49 $37,600
50 $36,000
51 $34,400
52 $32,800
53 $31,200
54 $29,600
55 $28,000
56 $26,400
57 $24,800
58 $24,000
59 $23,200
60 $22,400
61 $21,600
62 $20,800
63 $20,000
64 $19,200
65 $18,400

