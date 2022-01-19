2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship purse is set for $8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,333,330 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is the first event of the year on the 2022 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emriates.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 46 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 8,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field