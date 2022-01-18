2022 The American Express purse, winner's share, prize money payout
01/18/2022 at 8:48 am
The 2022 The American Express purse is set for $7.6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,368,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The American Express field is headed by Jon Rahm, Tony Finau and Patrick Reed and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field is not an open event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the tournament based on their priority order.

A cut is made after 54 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final round of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at a three-course rotation, including host PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif.

This is the 11th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 50 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

For 2022 The American Express results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,368,000
2 $828,400
3 $524,400
4 $372,400
5 $311,600
6 $275,500
7 $256,500
8 $237,500
9 $222,300
10 $207,100
11 $191,900
12 $176,700
13 $161,500
14 $146,300
15 $138,700
16 $131,100
17 $123,500
18 $115,900
19 $108,300
20 $100,700
21 $93,100
22 $85,500
23 $79,420
24 $73,340
25 $67,260
26 $61,180
27 $58,900
28 $56,620
29 $54,340
30 $52,060
31 $49,780
32 $47,500
33 $45,220
34 $43,320
35 $41,420
36 $39,520
37 $37,620
38 $36,100
39 $34,580
40 $33,060
41 $31,540
42 $30,020
43 $28,500
44 $26,980
45 $25,460
46 $23,940
47 $22,420
48 $21,204
49 $20,140
50 $19,532
51 $19,076
52 $18,620
53 $18,316
54 $18,012
55 $17,860
56 $17,708
57 $17,556
58 $17,404
59 $17,252
60 $17,100
61 $16,948
62 $16,796
63 $16,644
64 $16,492
65 $16,340

