The 2022 The American Express purse is set for $7.6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,368,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The American Express field is headed by Jon Rahm, Tony Finau and Patrick Reed and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field is not an open event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the tournament based on their priority order.

A cut is made after 54 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final round of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at a three-course rotation, including host PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif.

This is the 11th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 50 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 The American Express purse, winner's share, prize money payout

For 2022 The American Express results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,368,000 2 $828,400 3 $524,400 4 $372,400 5 $311,600 6 $275,500 7 $256,500 8 $237,500 9 $222,300 10 $207,100 11 $191,900 12 $176,700 13 $161,500 14 $146,300 15 $138,700 16 $131,100 17 $123,500 18 $115,900 19 $108,300 20 $100,700 21 $93,100 22 $85,500 23 $79,420 24 $73,340 25 $67,260 26 $61,180 27 $58,900 28 $56,620 29 $54,340 30 $52,060 31 $49,780 32 $47,500 33 $45,220 34 $43,320 35 $41,420 36 $39,520 37 $37,620 38 $36,100 39 $34,580 40 $33,060 41 $31,540 42 $30,020 43 $28,500 44 $26,980 45 $25,460 46 $23,940 47 $22,420 48 $21,204 49 $20,140 50 $19,532 51 $19,076 52 $18,620 53 $18,316 54 $18,012 55 $17,860 56 $17,708 57 $17,556 58 $17,404 59 $17,252 60 $17,100 61 $16,948 62 $16,796 63 $16,644 64 $16,492 65 $16,340