2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC
PGA Tour

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

01/05/2022 at 11:09 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions marks the first 2022 event of the PGA Tour 2021-2022 schedule, with the Tour playing the event this year at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel and NBC air four days of live golf action from Hawaii.

There will be four days of this tournament, with no cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament, with NBC airing Sunday coverage, too.

The field includes Bubba Watson, Harris English and more as part of a 38-player field seeking to win in the PGA Tour's 2021-2022 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage from Thursday's first round through Sunday's final round. On the first day of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 6-10 p.m. Eastern.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which offers two exclusive streams of coverage (Featured Groups and Featured Holes) that start before broadcast TV coverage. It can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. NBC Sports coverage streams through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions TV times and schedule.

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, Jan. 6: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Friday, Jan. 7: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, Jan. 8: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Sunday, Jan. 9: 4-6 p.m. on NBC, 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list