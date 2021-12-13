2021 QBE Shootout final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 QBE Shootout final leaderboard is headed by winners Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na, who rallied to win the two-person competition at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.
Kokrak and Na ran toward the title on Sunday, shooting 60 in the final round to finish on 33-under total and beat Billy Horschel and Sam Burns by a shot.
Defending champions Harris English and Matt Kuchar, as well as Marc Leishman and Jason Day, finished tied for third in the 12-team competition.
Kokrak and Na won the $895,000 winner's share of the $3,600,000 purse, winning $447,500 each.
QBE Shootout recap notes
Kokrak and Na fell four shots short of last year's previous tournament record, which established a new mark in the nearly 25-year-old tournament.
The PGA Tour is now done for 2021, with no more official events this year. However, next week is the PNC Championship, a parent-child event.
2021 QBE Shootout final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|MONEY
|1
|Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na
|-33
|59
|64
|60
|183
|$895,000 ($447,500 each)
|2
|Billy Horschel and Sam Burns
|-32
|61
|62
|61
|184
|$560,000 ($280,000 each)
|T3
|Harris English and Matt Kuchar
|-31
|57
|66
|62
|185
|$305,000 ($152,500 each)
|T3
|Marc Leishman and Jason Day
|-31
|56
|64
|65
|185
|$305,000 ($152,500 each)
|T5
|Kevin Kisner and Max Homa
|-28
|61
|66
|61
|188
|$220,000 ($110,000 each)
|T5
|Corey Connors and Graeme McDowell
|-28
|57
|67
|64
|188
|$220,000 ($110,000 each)
|7
|Sean O'Hair and Will Zalatoris
|-26
|62
|65
|63
|190
|$195,000 ($97,500 each)
|8
|Charles Howell III and Ian Poulter
|-24
|61
|68
|63
|192
|$190,000 ($95,000 each)
|9
|Lexi Thompson and Bubba Watson
|-23
|59
|66
|68
|193
|$185,000 ($92,500 each)
|10
|Brian Harman and Hudson Swafford
|-22
|60
|71
|63
|194
|$180,000 ($90,000 each)
|T11
|Matt Jones and Ryan Palmer
|-21
|61
|69
|65
|195
|$172,500 ($86,250 each)
|T11
|K.H. Lee and Brandt Snedeker
|-21
|62
|68
|65
|195
|$172,500 ($86,250 each)