2021 QBE Shootout final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
12/13/2021 at 9:32 am
Golf News Net


The 2021 QBE Shootout final leaderboard is headed by winners Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na, who rallied to win the two-person competition at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Kokrak and Na ran toward the title on Sunday, shooting 60 in the final round to finish on 33-under total and beat Billy Horschel and Sam Burns by a shot.

Defending champions Harris English and Matt Kuchar, as well as Marc Leishman and Jason Day, finished tied for third in the 12-team competition.

Kokrak and Na won the $895,000 winner's share of the $3,600,000 purse, winning $447,500 each.

QBE Shootout recap notes

Kokrak and Na fell four shots short of last year's previous tournament record, which established a new mark in the nearly 25-year-old tournament.

The PGA Tour is now done for 2021, with no more official events this year. However, next week is the PNC Championship, a parent-child event.

2021 QBE Shootout final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 MONEY
1 Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na -33 59 64 60 183 $895,000 ($447,500 each)
2 Billy Horschel and Sam Burns -32 61 62 61 184 $560,000 ($280,000 each)
T3 Harris English and Matt Kuchar -31 57 66 62 185 $305,000 ($152,500 each)
T3 Marc Leishman and Jason Day -31 56 64 65 185 $305,000 ($152,500 each)
T5 Kevin Kisner and Max Homa -28 61 66 61 188 $220,000 ($110,000 each)
T5 Corey Connors and Graeme McDowell -28 57 67 64 188 $220,000 ($110,000 each)
7 Sean O'Hair and Will Zalatoris -26 62 65 63 190 $195,000 ($97,500 each)
8 Charles Howell III and Ian Poulter -24 61 68 63 192 $190,000 ($95,000 each)
9 Lexi Thompson and Bubba Watson -23 59 66 68 193 $185,000 ($92,500 each)
10 Brian Harman and Hudson Swafford -22 60 71 63 194 $180,000 ($90,000 each)
T11 Matt Jones and Ryan Palmer -21 61 69 65 195 $172,500 ($86,250 each)
T11 K.H. Lee and Brandt Snedeker -21 62 68 65 195 $172,500 ($86,250 each)


