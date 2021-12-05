2021 Hero World Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Hero World Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who earned the unofficial PGA Tour win with a victory at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

Hovland came back from six shots down of 54-hole leader Collin Morikawa on Sunday, shooting 6-under 66 to win by a shot over Scottie Scheffler on 18-under 270.

Morikawa, who was five ahead going into the final round, couldn't find his game in the last day. He closed with 76 to tumble into a tie for fifth place.

Hovland won the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

Hero World Challenge recap notes

Hovland earned 48 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Hovland did not earn FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes after his third PGA Tour win in his latest start in Mexico.

A total of 20 players finished the tournament in the first event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour challenge series.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 Hero World Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details