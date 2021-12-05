2021 Hero World Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured PGA Tour

2021 Hero World Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

12/05/2021 at 6:13 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Hero World Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who earned the unofficial PGA Tour win with a victory at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

Hovland came back from six shots down of 54-hole leader Collin Morikawa on Sunday, shooting 6-under 66 to win by a shot over Scottie Scheffler on 18-under 270.

Morikawa, who was five ahead going into the final round, couldn't find his game in the last day. He closed with 76 to tumble into a tie for fifth place.

Hovland won the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

Hero World Challenge recap notes

Hovland earned 48 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Hovland did not earn FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes after his third PGA Tour win in his latest start in Mexico.

A total of 20 players finished the tournament in the first event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour challenge series.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 Hero World Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Viktor Hovland -18 68 69 67 66 270 $1,000,000
2 Scottie Scheffler -17 71 68 66 66 271 $375,000
T3 Sam Burns -15 71 65 68 69 273 $187,500
T3 Patrick Reed -15 68 69 67 69 273 $187,500
T5 Justin Thomas -14 67 72 71 64 274 $127,500
T5 Collin Morikawa -14 68 66 64 76 274 $127,500
T7 Tony Finau -13 68 66 70 71 275 $114,000
T7 Daniel Berger -13 66 69 69 71 275 $114,000
T9 Justin Rose -11 71 70 70 66 277 $110,333
T9 Tyrrell Hatton -11 69 67 71 70 277 $110,333
T9 Brooks Koepka -11 67 67 69 74 277 $110,333
T12 Xander Schauffele -10 70 70 70 68 278 $107,500
T12 Matt Fitzpatrick -10 71 70 68 69 278 $107,500
T14 Abraham Ancer -8 66 73 72 69 280 $105,000
T14 Harris English -8 75 70 63 72 280 $105,000
T14 Bryson DeChambeau -8 69 64 73 74 280 $105,000
17 Webb Simpson -7 67 72 71 71 281 $103,000
18 Rory McIlroy -6 66 71 75 70 282 $102,000
19 Henrik Stenson 1 72 75 70 72 289 $101,000
20 Jordan Spieth 6 71 72 75 76 294 $100,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.